Tata Nexon EV MAX Range On Single Charge – Mumbai To Pune And Back

Tata Nexon EV Max launch is set for May 11 – It will likely get a 40 kWh battery pack and a more powerful motor worthy of a 400 km range

Nexon is the best selling SUV of India. Nexon EV is the best selling electric car of India. We have seen Tata Motors giving regular design updates to their cars, but mechanical updates are relatively rarer. This week will see Tata Motors launching a new variant of Nexon EV, called Nexon EV MAX.

Existing Nexon EV comes with a 30 kWh battery pack mated to a 127 bhp electric motor. It is rated for an ARAI-certified range of 312 km and is good enough for 200 – 250 km on a single charge in real-world driving scenarios.

Tata Nexon EV Max Range

Ahead of its official launch, Tata Motors has shared new teasers of Nexon EV MAX. These reveal more info about the upcoming Electric SUV. With the new Max variant, Tata will give Nexon EV a much beefier 40 kWh battery pack. Along with it, a more powerful motor churning out 136 bhp of power. Together, they are likely to deliver 400 kms of range from a single charge.

In the latest teaser, Tata Motors confirms that the Nexon EV Max will be able to do a journey from Mumbai to Pune and back, all on a single charge. Same is true for a return journey from Delhi to Kurkshetra, Bangalore to Mysore, Chennai to Pondi, Gandhinagar to Vadodara, Ranchi to Dhanbad.

Exterior Changes

The basic silhouette of Nexon will be preserved as it is, but MAX will get some styling changes. It will also get a new badge to differentiate itself from the standard Nexon EV. It will retain blue highlights in the front, rear and waistline from Nexon EV. The headlights and tail lights are identical to Nexon EV.

Nexon Max now gets more stylish and attractive 5-spoke alloy wheels. With added weight and more power to accelerate, comes more power to brake. Yes, unlike the regular Nexon EV, which gets drum brakes at the rear, the new Nexon EV MAX gets disc brakes at the rear.

Interior Changes

Overall theme on the inside remains the same. Interiors on Nexon EV Max get an illuminated gear selector rotary knob with a park mode. The new car might also get a host of new features like cruise control, hill hold, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, an air purifier and ESP over the standard Nexon EV.

Tata Nexon EV Max will get selectable regenerative braking. This will help to extract more range from the new bigger battery. The current model gets a mild regenerative braking system to recuperate kinetic energy back into the batteries. This system however, wasn’t adjustable on Nexon EV. The newer model might also get paddle shifters to adjust regenerative braking.

It will also get an improved charging system to charge the bigger battery. Nexon EV came with a 3.3 kW AC charger that could charge the battery 100% in around 10 hours. The Max will get a 6.6 kW AC charging unit to charge the bigger battery. When launched on May 11th, Nexon EV Max will be priced above the outgoing model. The pricing might start from Rs 17 lakh which will significantly undercut MG ZS EV, that delivers about 461 kms of range.