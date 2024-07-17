Tata Nexon EV Owner Shares Review After 40,000 Kms, 20 Months, 1 Free Battery Replacement

With 40,000 kilometres on the odometer, a Nexon EV owner has shared a number of useful facts and insights

With rising fuel costs, many users are looking at EVs with great interest. However, doubts persist related to things like real-world range, maintenance and charging cost, availability of charging stations, etc. A Nexon EV owner has shared a long-term review, which will help users make informed decisions.

Charging cost and running cost

With a home charger, Nexon EV charging cost comes around Rs 430 (0 to 100% charge). However, this can vary, as every state has their own rates for electricity. In case of public fast chargers located across highways, the charging cost comes around Rs 1,200.

In terms of running cost, the Nexon EV owner says that the overall cost is around 1/4th of a similar capacity petrol car. On an average, fuel cost of Nexon EV is around Rs 1.8 per km. This is significantly less than that of ICE powered cars.

Fuel cost for Nexon EV varies based on various variables. For example, fuel costs will be higher in summer when the AC is used extensively. Similarly, fuel costs will be lower during the monsoon season and winters. Nexon EV is equipped with an advanced regen system that can help enhance the range to some extent.

Tata Nexon EV battery replacement experience

Nexon EV owner mentions that he had recently got the battery replaced. The car was under warranty and the battery replacement was provided free of cost. Nexon EV has a warranty of 3 years / 125,000 km, whichever is earlier. The owner mentions that he had to choose battery replacement because of the drop in km per charge. Couple of times, the vehicle stalled as well. This happened even when the battery was showing 20% remaining.

Due to these repeated issues, the owner opted for a battery replacement. Nexon EV was with the dealer for 5 days. The battery is removed and sent to a specific plant, where it is tested and/or replaced. Nexon EV owner mentions that the individual battery cells are provided by a third-party vendor. Tata only assembles the battery pack. Overall, the owner is satisfied with the battery replacement process of Nexon EV.

Tata Nexon EV long distance journey experience

The owner states that his weekly usage is around 500 km. Apart from city commutes, he also does some long-distance travelling. As long as charging stations are easily available across the route, there shouldn’t be any issues. However, there was this one time when the owner faced issues with the charging infrastructure. During his trip from Mumbai to Kochi and back, the owner found that all Tata fast chargers he visited in Goa were not working. He was stuck with 20% battery and urgently needed to recharge.

He went to multiple charging stations, but still couldn’t find a working charger. All while, the app continued to show that chargers were available. A call to Tata customer care also did not help. This was a hugely frustrating experience for the owner. Finally, the owner managed to find a Tata-owned resort in North Goa, where a charger was available.

Overall, the Nexon EV owner is satisfied with his vehicle. There have been issues, but Tata has worked actively to resolve the problems. The owner recommends Nexon EV to users who may be driving around 300 to 500 km per week.

