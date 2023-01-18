Tata Nexon EV Price Cut Up To Rs 85k, Range Increased – XUV400 Effect

Inter-City travel gets better with the long range Nexon EV MAX SUV which offers a 453 km range

Tata Nexon EV is the best-selling electric passenger vehicle in the country. But that is because it did not have a worthy rival till date. On 16th Jan 2023, Mahindra launched XUV400 electric, which is the first proper rival to Tata Nexon EV in India.

Two days after the launch of rival Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV, Tata Motors has updated their Nexon EV range. In short, to stay competitive with the newly launched Mahindra XUV400 Electric, Tata Motors has reduced the prices of Nexon EV by up to Rs 85,000 and also increased range from 437 km to 453 km for Nexon EV Max.

Tata Nexon EV Price Cut – More Range

Tata Nexon EV Prime range includes three variants XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. These are offered with a 30.2 kWh battery pack and a 3.3kW charger. Prices start from Rs 14.49 lakh and go all the way to Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-sh. Prices of the base Nexon EV have been cut by Rs 50k while that of the top variant has been cut by Rs 85k.

Speaking about Nexon EV Max, it is offered with a larger 40.5 kW battery pack, the same three variants as with EV Prime, but with the option of 3.3 kW or 7.2 kW charger. Nexon EV Max with 3.3 kW battery pack is priced from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh while the trims with 7.2 kW charger are priced from Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh.

Tata Motors said, “With insights gathered on driving and usage patterns, the range of the Nexon EV MAX variants have been enhanced to 453* km (MIDC), from January 25, 2023, onwards. This range enhancement will be offered to current Nexon EV MAX owners through a software upgrade, at dealerships, from February 15, 2023.”

Commenting on the rejig in the Nexon EV portfolio, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head- Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “India’s #1 EV, Nexon EV has completed its third successful year. It is loved and trusted by over 40,000 customers and it has been driven over 600 million kilometres. On this occasion, we are committed to making sustainable transportation accessible to everyone, and this repositioning is a big step in that direction. Our smart engineering and government incentives have allowed us to achieve this disruption, maintaining the same high level of quality and service, our customers expect from us. With this, we are confident that more and more customers will make the switch to e-mobility.”

Tata Nexon EV Max – Features

In terms of its design and features, the Tata Nexon EV Max is similar to the regular Nexon, retaining the same exterior makeup and identical dimensions. It is set apart by the ‘Max’ badging. Its cabin also bears the same arrangement though it receives a new central console with a rotary dial and display unit indicating mode and other features along with a Jewelled Control Knob with active mode display.

The cabin is done up in Makarana beige with leatherette seating. The front passenger seats are ventilation while other features include air purifier, wireless charging facilities, electronic parking brake, cruise control, 4 disc brakes and auto dimming IRVMs. Nexon EV Max also comes with a multi-mode regeneration function.

Tata Nexon EV MAX Driving Modes

Tata Nexon EV MAX receives 3 driving modes of Eco, City and Sport. It also gets upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology with ZConnect App offering upto 48 connected car features for better drive analytics and diagnostics. Smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, limit of charge and monthly vehicle report are also a part of the list of features offered on the Nexon EV MAX.

Tata Motors has fitted the Nexon EV MAX with a host of safety equipment. It comes with hill hold assist, hill descent control, and electronic parking brake with auto vehicle hold and ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control).

Power and Performance, Battery and Charging

Nexon EV MAX is powered by high voltage state-of-the-art Ziptron technology. It gets an upgraded 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that offers 143 hp power and 250 Nm torque commanding 33 percent higher battery capacity with an ARAI a claimed range of 453 kms. Acceleration from 0-100 kms is achieved in under 9 seconds.

Tata Nexon EV MAX comes in with a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AV charger can be installed in the user’s home or workplace and takes upto 6.5 hours for a complete charge. The Nexon EV MAX also supports fast charging of 0-80 percent in 56 minutes via a 50 kW DC fast charger. Tata Nexon EV MAX comes in with 8 years/1,60,000 km warranty on motor and battery pack.