Tata Nexon EV Prime Launched – Free Upgrade For All Owners

Tata Motors will give new features to existing Nexon EV owners via a software update – For free

Tata Motors is currently leading the four-wheel EV space for a good reason. Starting its EV journey with Nexon Electric, Tata Motors has launched a model above it and also below it too. As a result, we now have the Nexon EV Max with a larger battery and better performance and the Tigor EV with a smaller battery and performance at a lower price point.

Earlier today, we reported about Tata Motors increasing prices of Nexon Electric and EV Max by up to Rs 60k. Customers don’t like price hikes. But they are inevitable. To make their Nexon EV more value for money, Tata Motors has announced the launch of Nexon EV Prime. Prime promises new and intelligent features on the Nexon EV so as to make them more appealing for new customers as well as existing Nexon Electric owners.

Tata Nexon EV Prime

Tata Nexon EV Max came with a lot of smart features over standard Nexon Electric. It got cruise control with buttons on steering wheel to adjust the required speed. EV Max also got adjustable regen modes in the form of two buttons on central console to increase or decrease the level of regenerative braking which increased range and almost allows for one-pedal operation in the city.

Nexon EV Max also got TPMS where the tyre air pressure can be monitored at the click of a button from within the cabin and while on the move too. It also gets smartwatch connectivity which lets users do a bunch of things with their Nexon EV Max from their smartwatch.

Tata Motors today announced the introduction of Nexon EV Prime with high-end, smart features such as the Multi-Mode Regen, Automatic Brake Lamp Activation on Regen, Cruise Control, Indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS), Smartwatch integrated connectivity feature, and Charging Timeout of 110 seconds. These features were missing on the standard Nexon Electric, until now. They will now be on offer with new Nexon EVs, as well as units that are already sold to the customers. Tata Motors is adding these features for free to all existing Nexon EVs. Yes, you read that right.

Tata Nexon EV Prime Free Upgrade

All Nexon Electric owners can visit their nearest Tata dealership (25th July onwards) to avail these feature upgrades for free. To make these features work, Tata Motors will implement a first-of-its-kind software update. Also, the company is also expected to install the necessary hardware and components required to make these features work for free too. Tata Motors has said that “First software update will be free of charge”. It likely means that they are going to offer many new features in the future via software updates. But future updates might not be free.

According to Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.,”The Nexon EV has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way in the electric vehicle segment since its launch. It is the default choice for EV intenders with a market share of over 65%. With the Nexon EV Prime we expect to further strengthen our strategy of keeping our product offerings New Forever. Further with this software update to current owners we are setting new benchmark of what customers can expect as part of Tata EV ownership experience.”

Right now, Tata Nexon Electric prices start from Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-sh) for base XM and go all the way up to Rs. 17.50 lakh (ex-sh) for XZ Plus LUX Dark Edition. Whereas, Nexon EV Max prices start from Rs. 18.34 lakh (ex-sh) for XZ Plus with 3.3 kW charger and go all the way to Rs. 19.84 lakh (ex-sh) for XZ Plus LUX 7.2 kW charger. As per competition, they compete with MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona and upcoming Mahindra XUV400 Electric.