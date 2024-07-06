Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Gets Discounts Up To Rs 1.3 Lakh – July 2024

Tata is celebrating 20 lakh SUV sales milestone and is offering huge discounts on their electric cars – Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Punch EV

In a rather historic move, Tata Motors is celebrating 20 lakh SUV milestone. The company has witnessed immense popularity with their Nexon and Punch offerings in sub 4m segment along with Harrier and Safari SUVs in mid-size segment. Commemorating this massive achievement, Tata Motors is offering attractive discounts on SUVs amounting to Rs 1.4 lakh. Hat tip to Motor Arena India for sharing details.

Tata Discounts July 2024 – 20 Lakh SUV Milestone

For a long time, Tata Motors has had a major hold on India’s SUV segment. If we take a look at sales numbers, Tata Nexon has held the crown for best-selling SUV in India for three consecutive years. Which is an incredible feat. Complementing Nexon, we have Tata’s new rockstar, the Punch. Which currently holds No 2 position in SUV sales in FY24.

Now, Tata Motors is celebrating 20 lakh SUV sales milestone in style. With a range of SUVs starting from Punch and Nexon, Tata offers premium mid-size SUVs too, in the form of Harrier and Safari. Commemorating this historic milestone, Tata Motors has announced incredible benefits on its legendary SUVs.

Beneficiaries of these offers under the celebration of Tata’s 20 lakh SUV milestone are Tata’s flagship SUVs – Harrier and Safari, along with EVs like Punch EV, Nexon EV and Tiago EV. Benefits range from Rs 10,000 all the way till Rs 1.4 lakh, depending on vehicle and variants. Let’s take a look.

Tata Harrier SUV Discounts July 2024

The 5-seater version of Tata’s flagship, Harrier, is bestowing a minimum benefit of Rs 50,000 on select trims like Smart, Smart (O), Adventure, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless+ and Fearless+ Dark trims. Benefits increase to Rs 70,000 with trims like Pure, Pure (O) and Pure+. Buyers of Pure+ S, Pure+ S Dark, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark and Adventure+ A trims get the maximum benefits of Rs 1.2 lakh.

Tata Safari SUV Discounts July 2024

The pattern regarding benefits is slightly different with the 7-seater Safari. The least benefit is still Rs 50,000 and is applicable to Adventure, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ and Accomplished+ Dark. Smart and Smart (O) trims get Rs 70,000 benefits, while it is Rs 90,000 with Pure, Pure (O) and Pure+ trims.

Just like Harrier, Tata is offering Rs 1.2 lakh benefits to buyers of Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark and Adventure+ A. However, the maximum ceiling for benefits under Tata’s 20 lakh units milestone is Rs 1.40 lakh and Safari Pure+ S and Pure+ S Dark trims are the only ones to get it.

Tata Nexon EV Discounts July 2024

With Nexon EV, the base Creative+ MR misses out on any benefits. However, Fearless MR gets Rs 50,000 benefits. Fearless+ MR, Fearless+ S MR, Fearless LR, Fearless+ LR, Fearless + S LR and Empowered MR get Rs 70,000 benefits. Higher trims like Empowered+ LR and Empowered+ LR Dark get the maximum benefits of Rs 1.3 lakh.

Tata Punch EV Discounts July 2024

Tata’s current electric rockstar, Punch EV, has been given maximum benefits of just Rs 30,000. This is low in comparison with Nexon EV’s max benefits of Rs 1.3 lakh. Tata is giving the maximum benefits among Punch EV trims with Adventure LR, Adventure S LR, Empowered LR and Empowered S LR. Along with that, Empowered+ LR, Empowered+ S LR, and their fast-charging equipped variants get the maximum benefits.

Tata Tiago EV Discounts July 2024

Tata Motors’ most affordable electric offering, the Tiago EV, is also bestowed with benefits in July 2024, even though it is not marketed as an SUV. The maximum benefits offered by Tata on Tiago EV is Rs 50,000 and only the XT LR variant gets it. While other variants get less benefits as seen in the images.