Tata Nexon EV Silver Variant Discontinued – No New Colour Launched

Decision to discontinue silver colour for Nexon EV could be due to limited demand for this specific variant

As of now, there’s no official word about introducing a replacement colour option for Nexon EV. That means users will have three colour options to choose from – Glacier White, Signature Teal Blue and Dark Edition (Midnight Blue). In comparison, standard ICE-powered Nexon is available in a broader range of colour options.

No other updates

Apart from discontinuation of silver colour, there are no other changes for Nexon EV. It continues to be powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor connected to a 30.2 kWh high energy density lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motor delivers 129 ps of max power and 245 Nm of peak torque. The IP67 rated powertrain utilizes a liquid cooled thermal management system.

Nexon EV can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 4.6 seconds. 0-100 kmph takes 9.9 seconds. It can tackle slopes with gradeability of up to 34%. Certified range is 312 km, which may vary based on various parameters. For example, factors like climate, temperature, use of AC, traffic conditions, driver skills, etc., can impact range.

To boost range wherever possible, Nexon EV is equipped with regenerative braking. This system utilizes electric traction motor that converts kinetic energy into electric power. This is used to recharge the battery. This can be especially beneficial when the car is descending a hill. Although exact numbers are not available, regenerative braking can make tangible difference in range in the right conditions.

Talking about charging time, Nexon EV can get from 0% to 80% with the use of a fast charger. With a regular 15 Amp charging point, 10% to 90% charging can be achieved in 8.5 hours. To take care of range anxiety, Tata Motors has invested in a large network of charging stations across the country. Furthermore, 24×7 emergency charging support services are available in 5 cities.

Nexon EV users can rest assured about long-term usage, as the car is offered with 8 years / 1.6 lakh km warranty on battery and motor. The car packs in a range of connected features that can be accessed via Tata Motors ZConnect app. Some key connectivity features include intrusion alert, geofencing, remote immobilization, panic notification, remote commands, vehicle health monitoring, trip analytics and driver behaviour.

Longer-range Nexon EV under development

To improve overall experience for Nexon EV users, Tata Motors is working on a longer-range version of the car. It is expected that updated Nexon EV will be launched sometime around mid-2022. Longer-range Nexon EV will be more effective in tackling competition from upcoming rivals from MG Motor, Hyundai, etc.

Among the key updates will be a larger battery pack, possibly a 40kWh unit. It is expected to increase range to more than 400 km. Users can expect true range of around 300-320 km. This will make the EV suitable for inter-city and inter-state journeys. Other expected updates for longer-range Nexon EV include selectable regenerative braking and electronic stability program (ESP).