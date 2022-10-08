Tata Nexon EV Vs Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV – Specs Compared

Mahindra XUV400 Vs Nexon EV yields interesting results as the latter is currently the highest-selling 4W EV

Tata Motors, with Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV, is currently leading the sales charts with 84.86% of the total 4W EV market share in August 2022. With such a lead, Tata is currently unrivalled and is likely to stay that way until Mahindra XUV400 is launched in India. But what does XUV400 bring to the table? Does it pack enough to compete with Nexon EV? Is XUV400 an underdog? Let’s take a look at what the numbers got to say.

To take on the current champ, XUV400 has a tough job at its disposal. We say this because Nexon EV is a culmination of a lot of aspects fused into one electric vehicle. Features, feel-good factors, design, customer perception, a sense of familiarity and a lot more aspects make Nexon EV. But Mahindra XUV400 ain’t no slouch either.

XUV400 Vs Nexon EV

Starting with its dimensions, XUV400 is a larger product as it is not chopped to fit the sub 4m constraint. It retains the dimensions of SsangYong Tivoli on which it is based. It is 4.2m long and is also wider, taller and has a longer 2,600mm wheelbase too. But because of its smaller wheelbase, Nexon EV boot is comparable to XUV400.

Coming to powertrains, XUV400 makes 150 PS and 310 Nm which is more than even Nexon EV Max. Whereas Nexon EV Max blows punches in terms of slightly larger battery size. But XUV400 claims a range of 456 km on a single charge while Nexon EV Max claims 437 km. 0 to 100 km/h acceleration is 8.3 seconds for XUV400, slightly quicker than Nexon EV Max.

XUV400 gets 3 driving modes Fun, Fast and Fearless. These modes also alter regen and steering weight. On Nexon EV Max, regen controls are four and are controlled separately from the three driving modes. Both XUV400 and Nexon EV Max get similar charging speeds. But XUV400 claims less time for charging. Both SUVs get the same CCS2 charging socket though.

Features & Pricing

Features is the one area where Mahindra could have done better with XUV400. It feels a little weird to even say that a Tata product gets more features than a modern Mahindra. We say this because Mahindra has a track record of stuffing their vehicles with useful features ever since the days of XUV500. But when added together, Nexon EV Max gets more features.

In fact, XUV400 seems to cut down on a few features from XUV300 like dual-zone climate control. Nexon EV Max gets front ventilated seats, rear AC vents, a digital circular display housed inside gear selector, an air purifier, wireless phone charger, auto-dimming IRVM, electronic parking brake and a few more. XUV400 lacks all these niceties.

Tata Motors has more to offer as an EV PV manufacturer. Nexon EV comes in a two battery spec option. A choice for a lower-spec powertrain for less money. In addition, Tata offers special editions like Jet and Dark with Nexon EV range. Tata Motors have Tigor EV and Tiago EV.

Prices for XUV400 will be revealed at launch along with variants and versions (if any). Right now, Nexon EV Max starts from Rs. 18 lakh and Nexon EV Prime starts from Rs. 14.99 lakh (both prices ex-sh). Only time can tell if XUV400 beats Nexon EV in terms of sales or not.