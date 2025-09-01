Tata Nexon EV with Level 2 ADAS – Launch Soon

Tata Motors is preparing to update the Nexon EV lineup with Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) in select top-end variants. The upgrade will further strengthen Nexon EV’s positioning as one of the most feature-rich and advanced EVs in its segment.

Nexon EV Empowered+ A 45 to Lead the Pack

The new Empowered+ A 45 variant will sit at the top of the Nexon EV range. It builds on the already well-equipped Empowered 45 and Empowered Plus 45 trims that currently retail between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). With the addition of ADAS Level 2, these models are expected to see a modest price increase, though Tata Motors is likely to keep them competitive against rivals.

The Empowered trims already offer premium equipment including a JBL sound system with subwoofer, 360-degree surround view camera with blind spot monitoring, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ventilated leatherette seats, V2V and V2L charging, Arcade.ev app suite, and a 31.24 cm cinematic touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

ADAS Level 2 Capabilities

These features will make the Nexon EV safer on highways, reduce driver fatigue, and place it closer to more expensive SUVs in terms of technology. The upcoming upgrade will introduce semi-autonomous driving functions such as:

– Adaptive cruise control

– Lane keep assist and lane departure warning

– Forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking

– Traffic sign recognition

– High beam assist

Special Editions to Continue

The Dark Edition and Red Dark Edition versions will also carry forward, adding visual distinction with blacked-out styling, red accents, and premium finishes. These editions are expected to receive ADAS as well, aligning with their premium positioning.

The Nexon EV Empowered+ A 45 will continue with the 45 kWh battery pack offering a real-world range of 350–375 km and fast charging capability (20–80% in 20 minutes). Performance figures remain unchanged at 106 kW (143 PS), 215 Nm torque, and 0–100 km/h in 8.9 seconds. Tata Motors will also continue to offer a lifetime warranty on the high-voltage battery, a unique advantage in its class.

With Level 2 ADAS, the Nexon EV Empowered+ variants are set to become a benchmark in the under – Rs 20 lakh EV SUV category. Tata Motors’ move reflects growing customer demand for safety and technology in electric vehicles, while ensuring value remains a core part of the package.

