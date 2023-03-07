Tata Nexon Facelift Spied With Connected LED DRL – Curvv Inspired

Nexon facelift will have a refreshed design theme with contemporary features such as LED light bar at front and rear and bumper-mounted headlamps

Already a bestseller, Tata Nexon has plans to extend the lead over rivals with upcoming facelift version. It seems possible, as Nexon facelift will pack in a comprehensive range of updates. In addition to design improvements, Nexon facelift will get new equipment such as ADAS. Most of these updates will be introduced with Nexon EV as well.

Nexon facelift could debut sometime in 2024. It is expected to be launched at a starting price of around Rs 8 lakh, ex-sh. It will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Nissan Magnite. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Hritik Raj for sharing the latest spy shots of Nexon facelift.

Nexon facelift design changes

Spy shots reveal that Nexon facelift will have an LED light bar at front. Headlights have been positioned slightly lower on the bumper. These changes are in line with the new design language being used for next-gen Tata cars such as Curvv and Sierra EV. Nexon EV facelift will also be getting a new set of alloy wheels. At rear, the headlamps could get an X-shaped lighting element instead of the Y-shaped element used with current model. Just like at front, Nexon facelift will have an LED strip at rear.

Inside, Nexon facelift top-spec variants are expected to get premium features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Another possibility is a new 7-inch digital instrument TFT cluster. Upholstery is likely to be updated as well.

To gain a definitive edge over rivals, Nexon facelift could be equipped with ADAS. In that case, it will become the first sub-4-meter SUV to have ADAS. Also, the most affordable SUV with ADAS. Nexon facelift ADAS features are likely to be borrowed from Harrier and Safari. Other safety upgrades are also likely such as six airbags.

Nexon already offers a range of premium features, which will be continued with the facelift version. Some key highlights include ventilated front seats, iRA connectivity platform, voice commands, rain sensing wipers, cruise control, auto headlamps, electric sunroof and cooled glove box.

Nexon facelift performance

Nexon facelift will be using the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor that churns out 125 PS of max power and 225 Nm of peak torque. It will be offered with a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). The existing 1.2-litre petrol unit makes 120 PS and 170 Nm. As is evident, users can expect a major improvement in overall drive dynamics.

Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel engine will continue in its current form. It makes 115 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. Nexon is offered with drive modes of Eco, City and Sport, which will be continued with the facelift version. Nexon is also expected to get a CNG variant, which could be launched later this year.

