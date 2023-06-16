Tata Nexon Facelift to get New Hybrid Air-Con Interface – Patent leaks

Tata Nexon facelift will feature an upmarket interior experience with company’s new touch sensitive climate control panel

Nexon is the most popular sub 4m SUV in India and is one of the highest-selling SUVs in the country as well. Tata Motors is introducing a new design language that will go on most of its newer launches and facelifts. This design language first featured in Curvv concept. Tata Nexon facelift will be the first production model to feature this design language.

Tata Motors is bringing a new interior design language too. This will catapult Tata products several notches above what the company is offering currently. As part of this change, is a new hybrid touch-sensitive “Climate control panel for vehicle” which the company has now patented. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Nexon Facelift’s hybrid touch and toggle HVAC controls

This new panel is unlike anything Tata has offered even in its flagship Harrier and Safari SUVs. Nexon facelift will be the first production car to get this and we first saw something similar to this on Curvv concept. This new panel features two spaced-out toggles. Left one controls fan speed and the right one controls temperature.

Since there is just one temperature control toggle and one blower toggle, Nexon facelift is likely to get single-zone climate control. Unlike its rival XUV300 with dual-zone climate control. Between both toggles, Tata is offering a touch-sensitive slider that will again control fan speed. This would be handy if you wanna adjust fan speed in a jiffy. 360-degree camera is likely to be confirmed as well.

There are two sets of touch controls above and below these toggles. The top set of buttons are (left to right) Sport mode, front fog lamps, rear fog lamps, Eco mode, hazard light, tailgate release, door lock, 360-degree camera, and lastly, it appears to read Auto and might be a switch to turn on/off engine stop/start tech (not confirmed).

Hazard light switch gets plastic ridges beside them to make it easier to locate without looking. The icon that’s looking like a rocket, is a leaf and activates Eco mode. It should have been beside Sport mode, logically. But Tata has put front and rear fog light controls between the two drive modes for some reason.

Most AC control buttons are now touch-sensitive

The bottom row of touch-sensitive buttons are (left to right) traction control switch, air circulation, front windshield defogger, rear defogger, a mystery switch (probably to turn on/off air purifier) air flow direction control, OFF switch for entire HVAC system, A/C switch to turn on/off AC compressor and then AUTO for automatic climate control feature.

Nexon will feature a brand new two-spoke steering too that gets an illuminated Tata logo. Purple upholstery, ventilated seats, sunroof, premium Harman speakers, larger 10.25” infotainment system and a fully digital infotainment screen are other notable interior elements.