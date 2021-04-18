Tata Nexon Founder’s Edition Delivery Starts – Owner Shares Photos

These special Tata Founder Edition models will be exclusively available for sale to Tata Group employees only

Tata Motors, established by Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata in 1945 celebrates its 75th anniversary. Exclusive Founders Edition models of Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, and Harrier have been released to mark this momentous occasion.

The models receive some special touches to set them apart in celebration of this milestone. Special chrome finished ‘T’ Tata logo on front grille and tailgate with a blue background and pay homage to Tata Motors founder – JRD Tata with the signature of JRD Tata on the exteriors on its side fenders, C Pillar, boot and on the interiors on the front dashboard. The models sport no other cosmetic upgrade or feature.

Only for Tata Employees

The limited-edition Exclusive Founders Edition are on offer only to Tata employees and are not open for sale to regular buyers. One such owner, Sagar Patane has received delivery of Nexon Founder’s Edition and has shared photos of his car.

Tata Nexon Founder’s Edition comes fitted with Exclusive Founders Edition postcards and a photo frame marking the important events of Tata Motors. The kits will be fitted at dealer level only and all Founder Edition models will cost the same as the regular model they are based on. Where mechanics are concerned, the models will see no change. Bookings can be done online and employees have to enter their employee ID, name and number.

Tata Motors’ 75 Year History

Tata Motors Group (Tata Motors), a $35 billion organization, is a part of the Tata Group came into existence in 1945 established by Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata. It was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO) and was a locomotive manufacturer. It entered the commercial vehicle market in 1954, producing trucks along with Daimler Benz.

The foray into the passenger vehicle segment commenced in 1991 with the Sierra following which the Estate, Sumo, Safari and Tata Indica were launched in quick succession. It was the launch of the Indica hatchback, the first fully indigenous Indian passenger car, which was the turning point for the company.

Now having completed 75 years in India, the company lineup now includes a range of cars and SUVs, light and heavy commercial vehicles and buses, electric vehicles and defence vehicles which are supplied globally. The company’s sub-brand, TAMO, is an incubating center of innovation offering new mobility solutions through the latest of technologies, business models and partnerships.

Recent Launches

Tata Motors has launched a limited edition of the Tiago hatchback, based on the XT variant. It is priced higher by Rs.30,000 over the standard model at Rs.5.79 lakhs and gets several cosmetic and feature upgrades. The 2021 Tata Safari was also launched and retails at an introductory starting price of Rs 14.69 lakhs, going all the way up to Rs 21.45 lakhs for the top end Adventure Edition trim.

Tata Motors is currently working on launching a host of products across different segments. The Harrier petrol is expected to be launched sometime next year, to be priced approximately a lakh lesser than its diesel counterpart. Tata also revealed a micro SUV concept called the HBX at the 2020 Auto Expo and launch expected in 2nd half this year. Tata Motors is also set to introduce the updated Tigor EV soon while Altroz EV is also planned for launch. In addition, they have plans to launch CNG variants of Tiago, Tigor and Altroz.