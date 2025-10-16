Tata Nexon Gets ADAS Safety Upgrade – Prices Start at Rs 13.53 Lakh

Tata Motors has introduced Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology on the Tata Nexon, enhancing the safety quotient of India’s best-selling car for September 2025. The update makes Nexon one of the most affordable SUVs in its class to offer this level of active safety tech.

Nexon ADAS Features

The new ADAS suite includes Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) and High Beam Assist (HBA). These features are designed to reduce the risk of collisions, improve driver alertness, and ensure safer driving in urban and highway conditions.

The ADAS-equipped variants are available from Rs 13.53 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Fearless+ PS DCA ADAS trim. The system uses radar and camera-based sensors integrated into the SUV’s front bumper and windshield area to detect vehicles, obstacles, and lane markings in real-time.

Nexon Red DARK Edition Also Launched

Alongside the ADAS update, Tata Motors has also rolled out the Red DARK Edition, priced from Rs 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition is available across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains and adds a sporty black-and-red theme to the SUV.

Exterior highlights include an Atlas Black paint finish, red accents on the grille and bumpers, and a DARK mascot with red lettering. Inside, the cabin features red leatherette ventilated seats, contrast stitching, and red detailing on the dashboard and center console for a premium, performance-inspired look.

New Variants Addition – Pricing (Ex-Showroom)

Celebrating Nexon’s performance and the introduction of ADAS and Red Dark, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Since its debut in 2017, the Nexon has redefined the SUV segment with its bold design, thrilling performance, and uncompromised safety. As India’s first car to pioneer the safety revolution, the Nexon has set new benchmarks in vehicle safety. Building on this strong foundation, the Nexon has become the No. 1 selling car in India in September 2025 — a major milestone that reflects the trust and preference of customers across the country.

As part of this celebration, we are introducing the Red DARK Edition and expanding the Nexon portfolio with advanced safety technologies. With a wide range of powertrains, segment-leading features, and striking styling, the Nexon continues to cater to every lifestyle. The recent GST amendments further strengthen its value proposition, making it the unanimous choice of Indian customers. This milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering products that embody progress, performance, and purpose, while evolving to meet the aspirations of modern Indian customers.”