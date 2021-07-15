Tata Nexon Beats Kia Sonet To Become No 3 SUV In Segment – H1 2021 Sales

Maruti Vitara Brezza is the only UV in the subcompact UV segment to record an average monthly sales of over 10,000 units

Subcompact UV space is undoubtedly the most closely fought segment in the Indian auto industry today. Almost every other OEM in India has a sub-4 metre SUV under its portfolio. Top 6 in the segment managed to register sales of 2,44,914 units during the first half of calendar year 2021.

Out of this, 47,251 units were sold in March which turned out to be the highest-selling month this year. Maruti Vitara Brezza topped the sales chart with over 60,000 units sold during the first half of the current calendar year. The Indo-Japanese automaker sold the highest number of subcompact SUVs with 12,833 units last month.

Vitara Brezza, Venue Lead Segment

Brezza was followed by its closest Korean rival Hyundai Venue which witnessed a sales volume of 54,675 units during the first six months of 2021. Venue recorded its highest sales in January with 11,779 units dispatched to dealerships. The Korean auto giant recorded an average monthly sales of 9,113 while Brezza registered an average monthly sales of 10,031 units.

Tata Nexon climbed to the third spot with 46,247 units sold during the first half of this year. The homegrown manufacturer registered an average monthly sales volume of 7,708 units while it sold the highest number of Nexons in March with 8,683 units. Nexon was closely trailed by Kia Sonet with 45,668 units sold during the first six months of CY2021.

Sonet Shows Impressive Numbers

Sonet witnessed its highest sales figures in January with 8,859 units of the Venue-cousin dispatched to dealerships. The crossover recorded an average monthly sales volume of 7,611 during these six months. It was behind Nexon by a margin of just 579 units in H1 2021.

Mahindra XUV300 broke into the list with 19,383 units sold during the first half of 2021. The SsangYong Tivoli-based SUV witnessed an average monthly sales volume of 3,231 units with the highest number of units sold in June (4,615 units).

EcoSport Struggles Continue

EcoSport occupied the sixth spot after managing to record a cumulative sales volume of 18,758 units during the first half of CY2021. The crossover from the American brand witnessed an average monthly sales figure of 3,126 units with the highest monthly sales recorded in March with 5,487 units dispatched to dealerships.

The first quarter (Jan-Mar) of 2021 was dominated by both Venue and Vitara Brezza with the former beating the latter by a small margin. Both SUVs managed to sell 33,725 units and 33,482 units during the first three months of this year. In the second quarter, Vitara Brezza was the comfortable winner with 26,701 units sold.