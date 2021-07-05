Tata Nexon, Harrier, Altroz, Nexon EV Insta Account Teases Upcoming Dark Editions

Dark Edition variants of Nexon and Altroz are likely to be limited to their top-end trims and are likely to command a premium of Rs 20k over the regular models

Dark Edition models of Tata Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz have already started reaching dealerships as revealed in earlier spy shots. The subcompact UV and premium hatch are will be the second and third models respectively from the homegrown manufacturer’s lineup to get a similar special edition model.

Currently, Tata offers a Dark Edition model of its mid-size SUV Harrier. Unofficial bookings of both cars have already begun at certain dealerships while official launch is slated to happen on July 7. As the name suggests, this special edition model on both cars will get a full blacked-out treatment inside and outside.

Ahead of that, Tata Motors official instagram accounts for Nexon, Nexon EV, Altroz and Harrier have given themselves an interesting look. All four Insta accounts have now becomes teasers for the upcoming new editions. It is likely that the Harrier Dark could also get an update, as that too has been teased by the company.

Exterior Styling

Similar to Harrier Dark Edition, Altroz and Nexon Dark Edition will also be painted in a new Atlas Black colour scheme with a glossy treatment all over. The front grille radiator grille and air intake vents on the lower bumper also receive a blacked-out treatment with dark grey inserts. These dark grey inserts could also be found on the boot and below window line. A contrast grey finish is further added to the front and rear bash plates giving it a sporty appeal.

Like Harrier, both Dark Edition models of the subcompact cars also wear a Dark’ inscription on the front fenders in addition to the bold lettering of their respective names across the tailgate finished in matte black. Overall, the new exterior paint scheme gives both cars a fresh and menacing look. While alloy wheel size remains the same 16-inch they are finished in glossy black giving the cars a premium appeal.

Interior layout

The all-black treatment of the exterior, as expected, has been carried over to interiors of the cars. Both cabins receive a full blacked-out theme replacing the light and two-tone theme of the dashboard. The cream coloured dashboard has been ditched for an all-black one with gloss black surrounds on side and centre aircon vents. Gunmetal grey inserts on dashboard and door trims add a nice contrast to the cabin. Door pads have been blacked out and leatherette seats are carried over from the top-end trims.

Feature & Specs

Dark Edition models of Nexon and Altroz are most likely to be reserved only for the top-spec XZ+ and XZ trims respectively. Hence, both these models will be laced with all creature comforts offered in the lineup. Both cars will come with a 7.0-inch touchscreen unit with no physical button near the centre dash.

As far as engine specs are concerned, Altroz is offered with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit or a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit churning out 85 bhp and 109 bhp respectively. Nexon, on the other hand, is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit pumping out 118 bhp and 109 bhp respectively. Both units are paired to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT.