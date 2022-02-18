Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Punch – Kaziranga Edition New Details

Tata Punch Kaziranga is the first special edition model for the new micro crossover from Tata Motors

Tata Motors recently unveiled the new Kaziranga Edition of Punch which premiered at the recently concluded Mega Auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Interesting to note that Tata Group is now the principal sponsor of the annual sporting event.

This special edition model of the micro UV will be auctioned off exclusively to fans and the proceeds from this shall benefit the conservation efforts at Kaziranga. The successful bidder shall take home this special edition SUV and unique Tata IPL experiences. Along with Punch, the company has also teased other models under the Kaziranga lineup.

Apparently, Tata Motors will be launching Kaziranga Edition models of other SUVs including Nexon, Harrier and Safari. It isn’t known yet if, like Punch, special edition models of all other SUVs will be auctioned or available for retail in showrooms. All models under the Kaziranga range will feature similar cosmetic updates over their respective standard iterations, in line with Punch Kaziranga.

Tata Kaziranga Editions

A new teaser comprising all models in this series has been released on the internet. While exact details of these upcoming cars aren’t known yet, we do know that all these models will be wrapped around by the same Meteor Bronze paint scheme as seen in Punch Kaziranga. Along with this, all these models will feature rhino motifs on fenders, rear windscreen and glovebox to distinguish their identity.

Additionally, the vehicles will also get distinctive ‘Kaziranga’ scuff plates. Interior themes might also resonate with aesthetics on the exterior. Feature lists on all models are expected to remain identical to top-spec trims of respective models. However, there might be some additions to the equipment in regards to the Kaziranga edition.

Expected features on offer

Some common features in all SUVs from Tata Motors include a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument console, push button start/stop, reverse parking camera, automatic headlights and wipers, and cruise control. Barring Harrier, all other models are available with iRA connected car tech features.

Other Special Edition models

Tata Motors already comprises multiple ranges of special edition models. For instance, a few months back, the homegrown carmaker launched the Dark Edition range featuring an all-black exterior for models like Harrier, Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz. Later Safari Dark Edition was also added to this lineup.

The company currently offers the most number of special edition models in Safari including Adventure Persona, Gold and Dark editions. Recently, Tata Motors added another white paint scheme to the Adventure Persona Edition.