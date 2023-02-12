Tata Nexon Jet Edition Discontinued – Removed From Website

Jet Edition was launched with Harrier, Safari, and Nexon – Tata Motors has now discontinued Nexon Jet Edition

Tata Motors has been known to launch multiple editions of the same cars. We got Dark Editions, Kaziranga Editions, Gold Editions and more recently – Jet Editions. Unlike some car brands for whom launching special editions is more or less a sticker job, Tata adds some special touches to make their special edition cars unique rather than just visual differences.

For example, Kaziranga Editions came with front Ventilated seats. Gold Edition came with rear ventilated seats too. This feature is usually offered in the luxury car segment. Yeah, Sonata got it a decade ago. Okay, Dark Edition was just visual changes inside out. But you get the point. With the latest Jet Editions, Harrier got a rear disc brake among other additions.

Tata Nexon Jet Edition Discontinued

Launched back in Aug 2022, Tata Nexon Jet Edition sat at the top of the line-up. It was the most expensive Nexon variant on offer, priced from Rs 12.13 lakh for petrol manual going all the way to Rs 14.08 lakh for the diesel AMT. All prices are ex-sh.

Tata Nexon Jet Edition was offered with the XZ+ trim in petrol as well as diesel engine option. Both manual as well as AMT gearbox was on offer. Now, the Nexon Jet Edition has been discontinued. Dealer sources reveal they compared to other editions, demand for Jet Edition was lower.

It is likely that because of low demand, Tata Motors has decided to discontinue Nexon Jet Editions. These have now been removed from the official website. Jet Edition was on offer with Harrier and Safari as well. They continue to be on offer as earlier. It has only been discontinued from Nexon.

Tata Motors had also launched Nexon EV Jet Edition. That is still listed on the website. Only the petrol and diesel Nexon Jet Editions have been discontinued. Nexon has also received a price hike, as Tata Motors updated the engine to meet new RDE norms. Below are the new prices of Nexon.

Despite Tata discontinuing Nexon Jet Edition, there are still close to 60 variants on offer with Nexon. Nexon Petrol MT is offered with 16 variants, petrol AT comes with 15 variants, Diesel MT has 15 variants while Diesel AT has 11 variants. Total 57 variants.

Nexon EV Jet Edition

Priced from Rs 20k more than standard variant, here is what you get extra for the additional money you pay for Jet Edition in Nexon EV. Jet Edition brings an exclusive colour combination named Starlight. It gets a dual-tone Earthy Bronze body and to contrast, a Platinum Silver roof. Also on offer are Jet black alloy wheels and silver coloured faux skid plates. On the inside, Jet Edition gets a luxurious dual-tone finish with Oyster White & Granite black finish.

A Techno-steel bronze finish is found on its mid-pad, dashboard, center console, and floor console too. This makes Tata Nexon EV jet Editions look more attractive than standard colour schemes. The icing on the cake is bronze stitching on its seats along with ‘Jet’ branding embroidered on front seat headrests.