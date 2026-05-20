Tata Nexon Journey To 1 Million Sales – 2017 to 2026 Yearly Sales Breakup

One of Tata’s bestselling models, Nexon / EV contributes around 30% to the company’s overall PV sales

Originally launched in September 2017, Tata Nexon has registered progressive growth over the years. Some important milestones achieved recently include the 1 million cumulative sales in February 2026. This is a first for a Tata car. Nexon also achieved its best ever annual sales in 2025 at more than 2 lakh units. Let’s explore Nexon’s sales growth in more detail.

Incremental Sales Performance Since 2020

Tata Nexon has witnessed strong growth over the years to become one of India’s highest-selling SUVs. After debuting with sales of 14,062 units in 2017, Nexon crossed the 50k annual sales mark in 2018 with 52,519 units, registering massive growth of 273.48%. Sales remained relatively flat between 2019 and 2020, impacted partly by market slowdown and the pandemic.

However, Nexon staged a strong comeback in 2021 with sales more than doubling to 1,08,577 units – Thanks to the launch of facelift in early 2020, and Local for Vocal campaign. Momentum continued in 2022 as sales rose to 1,68,278 units, driven by growing demand for ICE and EV variants alike. While 2024 saw a minor decline of 5.11% with 1,61,611 units sold, Nexon rebounded strongly in 2025, recording its highest-ever annual sales of 2,00,561 units with 24.10% YoY growth.

Tata Nexon Yearly Sales Breakup

Tata Nexon has worked proactively to stay aligned with evolving consumer tastes and preferences. This has been even more critical in recent years, when technology is enabling updates and new features at a pace never seen before. At the time of its launch, Nexon witnessed modest success with first full year sales at 52,519 units in CY2018.

Since its launch, Nexon has been positioned as a rugged, reliable and safe option in the sub-4m SUV segment. It received a 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests in 2018. The next two years was the time when the pandemic adversely impacted the auto sector. In January 2020, Nexon received its first major facelift. Updates included BS6 compliance and a sportier design language and new features. This was also the year when Tata introduced the Nexon EV in India. In CY2021, Nexon crossed the 1 lakh annual sales milestone for the first time. Sales in CY2022 witnessed a massive jump to 1,68,278 units.

In CY2023, Nexon received its second major facelift with comprehensive updates. These included split LED headlamps, sequential LED DRLs, new steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, and 10.25 inch screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster. Safety package was also modernised. Nexon EV was also updated with new features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capabilities.

New features

In addition to the facelifts, Tata Nexon has received new features at regular intervals. These include the addition of panoramic sunroof and ADAS. Tata also launched a twin-cylinder setup for Nexon CNG, which effectively solved the problem of limited boot space. In CY2024, Nexon sales were at 1,61,611 units. This increased to 2,00,561 units in FY2025. Nexon’s new model was tested by Global NCAP in 2024, where it received 5-star rating for both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection.

In addition to its strong safety credentials, Nexon also offers the widest range of powertrains. Buyers can choose from petrol, diesel, CNG and BEV options. This has helped Nexon to target a larger segment of users. Tata has also introduced special editions of Nexon such as Dark, Red Dark and Kaziranga, which have helped boost sales. There are almost 80 variants of Nexon on offer today.

Given its strong sales performance, the Nexon is expected to receive continuous upgrades. It is reported that Tata has already started work on the second-gen Nexon, which will be based on a heavily modified version of the existing X1 platform. New Nexon is expected to have a more modern design, new features and enhanced safety. Powertrain options will be retained, although there is uncertainty about the diesel option due to the upcoming CAFE 3 norms.

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