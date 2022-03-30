Tata Nexon New Royale Blue Colour Delivery Starts – First Look

Tata Motors is offering more premium features in Nexon by adding new trims on top of the lineup

Tata Motors recently added a new Royale Blue colour option to the Nexon lineup after the subcompact crossover was able to breach a monumental production figure of 3 lakh units last month. Apart from this new paint scheme, the company also added four new variants to the Nexon range.

These new variants come with additional features and sit on top of the previous range-topping XZ+(O) trim. The four new variants include two manual and two automatic versions of Nexon namely XZ+ (P), XZA+ (P), XZ+ (HS) and XZA+ (HS). These new variants will be offered in the Dark Edition lineup as well.

Tata Nexon XZA+ (P) Walkaround

A walkaround video of the top-spec XZA+ (P) variant has been uploaded on YouTube. The video credited to Atharva Dhuri explains the various feature additions in this new top-spec trims of Nexon. For starters, the Royale Blue shade looks very similar to the Opel Blue colour scheme recently added in Altroz.

Nexon XZA+ (HS) and XZ+ (HS) variants come with one additional feature in the form of an in-built air purifier. Higher-spec XZ+ (P) and XZA+ (P) trims seen in the video come with ventilated front seats and an auto-dimming IRVM. In addition, these two top-end trims also come with Benecke Kaliko Leatherette seat upholstery. All these new features were recently introduced in Nexon Kaziranga Edition.

Features on offer

Apart from this, all features from XZ+(O) trims have been carried forward to these new variants. These include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, a digital instrument console, rain-sensing wipers, an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, cruise control and IRA connected car tech.

In terms of safety, Nexon is laced with features like dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, an electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard fitment. Other than these additional features and a new exterior paint option, nothing has been changed in Nexon.

Prices & Engine Specs

The new trims are priced between Rs 10.87 lakh and Rs 12.23 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) and are part of the standard range of Tata Nexon which is separate from the special Dark Edition and Kaziranga Edition variants. All four new variants are available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol engine that puts out 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer that kicks out 109 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both engine options come paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT. Overall, Nexon is priced within a range of Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom).