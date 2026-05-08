Tata Nexon New Variant Launched – Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs 10 Lakh (All 79 Variants Prices)

Tata Motors is celebrating 1 million Nexon milestone

Tata Motors has launched a new Pure+ PS variant of the Nexon at a starting price of Rs 9.59 lakh (Ex-sh, Delhi). With this launch, Tata Nexon becomes the first car in India to offer a panoramic sunroof at a price below Rs 10 lakh. The new variant has been introduced as Tata celebrates 10 lakh Nexon SUVs sold in India.

The newly launched Nexon Pure+ PS variant further strengthens Tata’s strategy of offering premium features at more accessible price points. It will continue to be available with multiple powertrain options including petrol, diesel and Twin Cylinder iCNG. With the addition of the 5 new Pure+ PS variants, Tata Nexon’s ICE lineup alone has now expanded to 66 variants across Petrol, Diesel and CNG powertrains. Including the 13 variants of Nexon EV, the Nexon range offers a total of 79 variants in May 2026.

Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs 10 Lakh

The biggest highlight of the Nexon Pure+ PS is the addition of a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, a feature usually seen in more expensive SUVs. Tata says this makes the Nexon the only vehicle in the country under Rs 10 lakh to offer a panoramic sunroof.

Apart from the new sunroof, the variant also comes equipped with a 26.03 cm Harman infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features include a 6-speaker audio system, HD rear-view camera with guidelines, rear parking sensors, auto LED headlamps, rain-sensing front and rear wipers, cruise control, LED tail lamps and electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto fold function.

Multiple Engine Options Continue

Tata Motors is continuing with its multi-powertrain strategy for the Nexon lineup. The Pure+ PS variant will be offered with the segment’s most powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine along with Twin Cylinder iCNG and diesel options. Petrol variants are available with both manual and AMT gearbox choices. Diesel buyers also get the option of manual and AMT transmissions. Tata states that the diesel version continues to be the most fuel-efficient diesel powertrain in the segment.

Nexon Pure+ PS Petrol MT is priced at Rs 9.59 lakh, while the Petrol AMT costs Rs 10.14 lakh. The Twin Cylinder iCNG MT variant is priced at Rs 10.39 lakh. Diesel MT is priced at Rs 10.54 lakh, while the Diesel AMT variant costs Rs 11.19 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Nexon Continues Strong Momentum

Tata Motors stated that Nexon was India’s highest-selling car in H2 FY26 and also the country’s best-selling SUV during FY26. With over 10 lakh units sold till date, Nexon continues to be one of Tata’s most important products in the compact SUV segment. Commenting on the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said that the addition of the panoramic sunroof further enhances the overall value proposition of the Nexon and strengthens its appeal among buyers looking for premium features at accessible pricing.

How Tata’s Aggressive Variant Strategy Helps Nexon Stay Ahead In Sales

Tata Motors has adopted an extremely granular pricing and variant strategy with Nexon, and that has played a major role in helping it stay among India’s highest-selling SUVs. Across ICE and EV lineups combined, Nexon now offers 79 variants spanning Petrol, Diesel, CNG and Electric powertrains.

Instead of offering just a few broad trims, Tata has created multiple step-up options at almost every Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 price interval. This gives buyers the flexibility to choose exactly the combination of features, transmission and fuel type they want without having to stretch budgets significantly.

Buyers can start with a Rs 7.37 lakh petrol manual variant and move all the way up to fully loaded EV variants priced above Rs 17 lakh, while still staying within the Nexon family. Tata has also democratised premium features like panoramic sunroof, cruise control, connected tech and Dark Editions by offering them across multiple price points instead of restricting them to top-end trims.

This wide spread of variants allows Nexon to simultaneously target entry-level SUV buyers, family customers, fleet operators, diesel users, CNG buyers and EV adopters. The strategy has helped Tata maximise market coverage and maintain strong sales volumes across different customer segments, something very few rivals currently match.