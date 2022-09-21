Tata Nexon New Variant Launched – Total 77 Variants On Offer

Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) trim gets a few features that were only offered with Kaziranga Edition before

Ever since its inception, Tata Nexon has been a decent seller. It takes credit for being the first ever Indian car to score a 5-star crash safety rating from Global NCAP under Safer Cars For India Campaign. Nexon has been the highest-selling SUV in India for some months now. It was only in Aug 2022 that Nexon lost the top spot to Brezza by a small margin.

With the facelifted model, Tata Motors has hit the ball out of the park. It looked a lot sharper and cleaner than the pre-facelift model. Helping Nexon’s cause are popular trims like XM (S) and XM+ (S). Offering a trending feature like a sunroof in lower variants is also a tactic that Tata used in Safari and Harrier recently. All these factors combined, made Nexon a successful product. How successful? Tata Motors has produced 4,00,000 units of Nexon since launch and to commemorate this milestone, launched XZ+ (L) trim too. Let’s take a look.

Tata Nexon New Variant – XZ+ (L)

4,00,000th unit recently rolled out of Tata’s Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Nexon achieved this feat in just seven months after clocking 300K milestone. It narrowed its time gap between each 1 lakh units milestone produced since launch. Registering 72% YTD growth, Nexon is currently the highest-selling Tata product in India.

Mr. Mohan Savarkar, Vice President, Product Line, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Mr. Rajesh Khatri, Vice President, Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, presided over Nexon’s milestone achievement at the Ranjangaon facility. The Indian manufacturer also launched a new XZ+ (L) trim to boost sales further.

Talking about XZ+ (L) trim, it is priced from Rs. 11,37,900 (ex-sh, Delhi). This trim is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. Furthermore, it is offered with both manual and AMT options as well. The icing on the cake is that this new trim is also offered with a Dark Edition too. This takes the total number of variants on offer with Nexon to 77. Of these 40 variants are for Nexon Petrol and 37 variants are for Nexon Diesel.

Features & Specs

For the starting price of Rs. 11,37,900 (ex-sh, Delhi), XZ+ (L) trim offers a lot of features. Primary among them are, a wireless phone charger, ventilated leatherette seats, an air purifier and an automatic dimming IRVM. This XZ+ (L) could have got an electronic parking brake as Nexon EVs get. But, okay.

In terms of specs, it is identical to the rest of the Nexon lineup. It is still powered by the same 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes around 120 bhp of power at 5,500 RPM and 170 Nm of torque at 1,750 RPM. Also on offer is a 1.5L turbo diesel engine that makes around 110 bhp of power at 4,000 RPM and 260 Nm of torque at 1,500 RPM. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

Speaking of rivals, Nexon has already been surpassed by Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Other rivals include Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300. Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) trim is likely to see a similar response as XM (S) and XM+ (S) trims and help boost sales further.