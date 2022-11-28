Tata Nexon Nov 2022 Price Hike Nov 2022 – New Prices 68 Variants

A bestseller in sub-4-meter SUV segment, Tata Nexon recently achieved production milestone of 400k units

Tata Motors recently announced a price hike for Nexon, by up to Rs 18,000. Apart from that, they have also updated the variants list. As part of its strategy to refresh its portfolio at regular intervals, Tata Motors has discontinued some variants of Nexon SUV. The six variants that have been discontinued are XZ, XZA, XZ+ (O), XZA+ (O), XZ+ (O) Dark and XZA+ (O) Dark. Other variants such as Jet, Kaziranga and Dark will continue to be available as earlier.

In place of the discontinued variants, Nexon gets new variants XZ+ (HS), XZ+ (L), XZ+ (P), XZA+ (HS), XZA+ (L) and XZA+ (P). The difference between these variants is primarily in their equipment list. No new features have been introduced for these new variants of Tata Nexon.

Tata Nexon Nov 2022 Price Hike

Key differences between HS, L and P versions of ZX+ and ZXA+ is across infotainment and comfort and convenience. For example, Nexon ZXA+ (HS) misses out on features such as iRA connectivity platform, live vehicle diagnostics, remote vehicle control through smartphone, trip analytics, valet mode, vehicle live location and geo fence. These features are available with ZXA+ (L) and ZXA+ (P) variants.

Similarly, ZXA+ (L) misses out on electric sunroof with tilt function. This is available with ZXA+ (HS) and ZXA+ (P) variants. ZXA+ (HS) does not get ventilated leatherette seats for driver and co-driver and wireless charging. These features are available with ZXA+ (L) and ZXA+ (P) variants.

Carmakers keep experimenting with the variant mix, based on market feedback, production issues and business aspects. For example, there could be a need to add some premium features to a lower-spec variant based on demand from consumers. Or vice-versa can also be true. Situation on the supply side may also prompt manufacturers to tweak the variant mix of a specific model.

Nexon new variants specs

In terms of safety, there are no differences between respective HS, L and P variants of ZX+ and ZXA+. Top-spec variants of Nexon have safety features such as electronic stability program, electronic traction control, engine immobilizer, hill hold control, reverse park assist with ultrasonic sensors and camera (dynamic guideways), roll over mitigation, electronic brake pre-fill, brake disc wiping, day and night IRVM, follow me home lamps and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Tata Nexon also enjoys positive perceptions that come with a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. It remains to be seen how the SUV will perform in updated crash test norms that have been implemented by Global NCAP. Volkswagen Taigun / Skoda Kushaq were recently tested based on the updated methodology, wherein they had received 5-star rating in both Adult and Child safety.

Talking about Nexon, the popular SUV is offered with engine options of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor. The petrol unit churns out 120 PS and 170 Nm, whereas the diesel motor makes 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both engines have transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT.

It is believed that Tata Motors is working on the next-gen version of Nexon. Apart from exterior and interior cosmetic updates, new-gen Nexon could also get revised powertrain options. Tata Motors is also working on facelift versions of Harrier and Safari.