Tata Nexon Oct 2020 Sales Highest Ever – Beats EcoSport, XUV300

All models in the sub-4 metre compact SUV segment, barring Honda WR-V, registered positive growth

Subcompact UVs have been the blue-eyed boys of the automotive industry for a long time now. This particular category of sub-4 metre compact SUV crossovers raked in huge numbers for manufacturers and almost all OEMs have made their presence in this space. The latest entrants to this segment are Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The overall sales figures in this space for October 2020 stood at 53,111 units which is 21,132 units more than the same period last year. The YoY growth stood at an impressive 66.08 percent due to the two new entrants. Even the MoM sales witnessed a growth of 11,834 units at 28.67 percent sales increment from September 2020.

Maruti Brezza Replaces Sonet At top

After losing the top spot to Kia Sonet in Sep 2020, Maruti Brezza is back at the top spot in Oct 2020; with 12,087 units sold. This was a YoY growth of 18.19 percent compared to October 2019 where the Indo-Japanese brand retailed 10,227 units. In September 2020, 9,153 units of the compact SUV were sold translating to an MoM growth of 32.06 percent.

Maruti Brezza is followed by the new entrant Kia Sonet which was launched in Sep 2020. Sonet raked in 11,721 units for the Korean brand last month against 9,266 units sold in September. This resulted in an MoM growth of 26.49 percent.

Nexon Shows Impressive Growth

Next in line were two of the segment heavyweights- Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon at third and fourth positions respectively. While Hyundai retailed 8,828 units of Venue, Tata Motors sold 6,888 units of Nexon. This was the highest ever monthly sales reported by Nexon since its launch back in 2017.

The YoY and MoM growth of Venue was marginal at 2.94 percent and 4.24 percent respectively. Nexon, on the other hand, witnessed a higher YoY as well as MoM growth of 55.21 percent and 14.67 percent.

No Sub 4m UV Oct-20 Oct-19 1 Brezza 12,087 10,227 2 Sonet 11,721 0 3 Venue 8,828 8,576 4 Nexon 6,888 4,438 5 XUV300 4,882 3,045 6 EcoSport 4,599 4,326 7 Urban Cruiser 3,006 0 8 WRV 1,100 1,367 – Total 53,111 31,979

XUV300, EcoSport Join The Festive Boost

Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport occupied the fifth and sixth positions respectively. While XUV300 raked 4,882 units for the homegrown utility vehicle manufacturer, EcoSport raked in 4,599 units for the American auto brand.

The XUV300 posted excellent growths both in terms of YoY and MoM at 60.33 percent and 31.95 percent respectively. EcoSport too had a decent outing in October 2020 with an MoM and YoY growth of 29.26 percent and 6.31 percent respectively.

The latest entry in this segment, Toyota Urban Cruiser which is essentially a rebadged Vitara Brezza, brought in decent numbers with 3,006 units of the compact sold in its first month. Honda WR-V is the only car in this segment to post a negative YoY and MoM growth in October 2020. The segment rivalry is set to intensify even further in the coming months with the introduction of two new compact SUVs in this segment- Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.