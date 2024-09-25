Tata Nexon Panoramic Sunroof Launched – Which Variants Get It?

With a panoramic sunroof, the appeal of a Tata Nexon is further amplified and is likely to boost sales ahead of the festive season

Tata Nexon has been a resounding success for Tata Motors ever since it was launched in India on September 21, 2017. Building on its success, Tata Motors just launched Nexon i-CNG, making it the 1st vehicle in India to come with four fuel options at once. Tata also launched the updated Nexon EV at the same time, with a larger 45 kWh battery.

The company didn’t stop there. Nexon EV now gets a Red Dark Edition (Red Hot Dark) with distinctive styling. Among all the new features, there was one feature added with Nexon ICE (Petrol and Diesel), Nexon i-CNG and Nexon EV, which flew under the radar. Of course, we’re talking about a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Tata Nexon Panoramic Sunroof

A while ago, Nexon was spied with a panoramic sunroof at the manufacturing facility, right after Mahindra XUV3XO was launched. Tata Motors deemed it worthy to offer it ahead of the festive season. Even though India doesn’t exactly need a sunroof, it is a very trendy feature and is sought after by car buyers.

While single-pane sunroof was quite common in this segment, it was the Mahindra XUV3XO that first introduced dual-pane panoramic sunroof into the sub 4m SUV segment. Now, Tata is at it too, with Nexon. With this trendy feature added, the appeal of Nexon has definitely increased and is likely to translate into sales.

It was interesting to see Tata Motors offering dual-pane panoramic sunroof so silently. We say this because rival brands have offered a feature like a sunroof, as a standalone launch. As seen in the marketing materials, Nexon ICE (Petrol and Diesel), Nexon i-CNG and Nexon EV get this feature.

There doesn’t seem to be a price hike associated with this addition. Only the variants with PS suffix seem to be getting this panoramic sunroof. As of writing this article, only the Fearless+ trim gets PS suffix and more trims might get a panoramic sunroof in the future. Other trims with “S” suffix continue to get a single-pane sunroof.

Specs and features

Other notable features of Nexon sub 4m SUV include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (12.3-inch with Nexon EV) with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver display unit and 9 9-speaker JBL sound system, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger as well as a 360-degree camera.

6 airbags are offered as standard fitment and other notable safety features include electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS and EBD. As is also seen on both Tata Punch and Altroz CNG, the Nexon CNG sports factory-installed twin CNG cylinders positioned under the boot cover so as to free up precious space of around 321 liters.

