Tata Nexon Panoramic Sunroof Spied – Launch Soon To Rival XUV 3XO

Updated Nexon could also get other updates such as Level 2 ADAS features, dual-zone climate control, etc

With a dip in sales in March and April, it is important to find the reasons for the slide. It is possible that Nexon’s own sibling, the Punch, could be responsible to some extent. Another factor could be the new Mahindra XUV 3XO that comes with multiple segment-first features. To improve competencies, Tata Motors is working to introduce some new updates for Nexon.

Nexon spied with a panoramic sunroof

One of the biggest crowd-pulling car feature in India is a sunroof. Mahindra launched the new XUV 3XO with panoramic sunroof, making it the 1st car in the sub 4 meter SUV segment to get such a huge sunroof. The result of this added feature can be seen in the huge booking numbers reported by Mahindra. With Mahindra XUV 3XO recording 50k bookings in just 1 hour, it was only a matter of time rivals took notice.

Tata Nexon’s panoramic sunroof seems to be of the same size as that of XUV 3XO. There could be a difference of a few millimetres, but that should not be much of an issue for most users. While the sunroof glass stretches all the way to the C pillars, the opening space is only up to around the B pillars.

These dimensions are similar to that of XUV 3XO. Rear passengers will be able to comfortably use the panoramic sunroof. In its current form, Nexon comes with a single-pane voice based electric sunroof. Take a look at the panoramic sunroof of new Tata Nexon in the video below, credited to Refinement and Power.

Panoramic sunroof for Nexon will be available with the top-spec variants. For the existing model, the voice assisted electric sunroof is available with SMART + S variant onwards. Assuming that Tata is introducing new updates for Nexon in response to XUV 3XO, it will need more features to create a level playing field. For example, Nexon can get premium features such as Level 2 ADAS, electronic parking brake with auto hold, smart steering modes and dual zone climate control.

XUV 3XO has rear AC vents as standard for all variants. It also has soft touch leatherette on the dashboard and door trims. However, Nexon has its own specialities such as ventilated leatherette seats. Ventilation option is not available with XUV 3XO. From a crash test perspective, both Nexon and XUV 3XO have a 5-star Adult Safety rating by Global NCAP. In Child Safety, Nexon has a 5-star rating in comparison to the 4-star of XUV 3XO.

Nexon panoramic sunroof variant launch

As Nexon has witnessed a dip in sales in recent months, Tata Motors will be looking to launch the panoramic sunroof variant as soon as possible. The festive season will start in a few months, which could be an appropriate time to introduce the updated Nexon with panoramic sunroof. Prices could start at around Rs 16 – 17 lakh.

Nexon is offered with engine options of a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit. The petrol engine delivers 120 PS and 170 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT and 7DCA. The diesel unit churns out 115 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission choices include 6MT and 6AMT.