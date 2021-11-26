Tata Nexon Price Hike Nov 2021 Up To Rs 11k – 5 Diesel Variants Discontinued

Five diesel-powered variants of Tata Nexon have been discontinued from the lineup

Tata Motors has hiked the prices of Nexon once again, this time by up to Rs 11,000. This is the second hike for the subcompact SUV in the last three months. The latest hike suggests all automakers will be increasing prices of certain models every quarter due to a rise in input cost.

Tata Nexon Price Nov 2021

The subcompact UV is broadly categorised into five trims: XE, XM, XZ, XZ+, and XZ+(O). Nexon can be had in six colour options including Foliage Green, Flame Red, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey, Calgary White, and Atlas Black. It competes against the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

While diesel variants of Nexon have witnessed a price increment of up to Rs 11,000, prices of petrol-powered variants have been hiked by up to Rs 10,500. The Nexon price range now starts at Rs 7.30 lakh. While the petrol lineup tops out at Rs 11.82 lakh, the diesel range maxes out at Rs 13.35 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Nexon Lineup Updated Nov 2021

In addition to the increase in prices, Tata Motors has discontinued some of the diesel-powered variants of Nexon from the lineup. These include the entry-level XE variant, the mid-spec XMA and XMA(S) variants and the top-spec XZ and XZA+(S) variants.

Updated variants and price list is now available on the official website of the company. With this rejig, Nexon will now be available in 17 variants powered by an oil burner. No changes have been made to the petrol range of the subcompact UV.

The removal of select diesel-powered variants indicates that popularity of oil burners, especially in the small car segment, is waning gradually. Stricter emission norms and almost same price of fuel as petrol in current scenario would certainly push diesel engines towards their extinction in the coming future.

Powertrain Specs & Features

Nexon is offered with two engine options- a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. The petrol unit kicks out 118 bhp at 5,500rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 1,750rpm. The oil burner, on the other hand, generates 109 bhp at 4,000rpm and 260 Nm of peak torque at 1,500rpm. Both motors are available with either a manual gearbox or AMT. There is also an all electric version of Nexon on offer.

In terms of features, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument console, an audio system sourced from JBL, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, auto climate control, rear AC vents and electric sunroof. Standard safety features on offer include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.