Tata Nexon Prices April 2022 – Increased By Up To Rs 17k (New Vs Old)

Tata Nexon is offered two engine options- a 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit, both available with either a 6-speed MT or an AMT

As growing input prices have led to an increase in the cost of production of vehicles, many automakers have decided to increase car prices. Tata Motors has increased the prices of all their cars. Earlier, we discussed prices of Harrier and its new colours. In this post, we will take a look at the new prices of Nexon.

This is the third time Tata has increased prices in 2022. First time in Jan, then in March and now in April. There is no price protection offered to customers who have already booked. In Dec 2021, Nexon prices started from Rs 7.29 lakh and went till 13.35 lakh. After the latest price hike in April 2022, Tata Nexon prices start from Rs 7.55 lakh and go all the way to Rs 13.90 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Tata Nexon Prices April 2022

After the latest update, Tata Nexon is available in as many as 60 variants- 32 petrol and 28 diesel. This also includes special edition models of the Dark range and Kaziranga range. Further, the company has also deleted a few trims of Nexon from both petrol and diesel lineup of the crossover including XZ+(S), XZ+ (S) dual-tone, XZA+(S) and XZA+(S) dual-tone variants.

No feature or specification update of Nexon has been reported by Tata Motors as of now. Speaking of features, the subcompact SUV is offered with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, iRA connected car tech, auto climate control, rear AC vents, a digital instrument cluster and more.

Other notable creature comforts on offer include auto-dimming IRVM, LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, cruise control and an electric sunroof. Safety features on offer include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Nexon has witnessed tremendous growth in its sales figures in recent times. In fact, since January this year, the subcompact crossover has been raking the highest monthly volumes in its category leaving behind segment heavyweights like Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. A total of 14,315 units of Nexon were dispatched by Tata Motors in March this year.

New Tata Nexon EV Launch On 11th May 2022

Tata Motors is also developing a wide range of electric vehicles for the future. Just recently, the carmaker unveiled two fully electric concept vehicles called Curvv and AVINYA. Apart from these upcoming future EVs, Tata Motors is also developing an updated iteration of Nexon EV that has already been spotted testing on Indian roads.

The updated fully electric Nexon will come with a 30 percent larger battery pack that should offer a claimed range of around 400 kms on a single charge. Prices of the new Nexon EV will be announced at launch event on May 11, 2022. It will be sold alongside the existing iteration of the electric SUV with a 30.2kWh battery.