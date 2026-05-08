Tata Nexon Pure+ PS Variant Interiors Leaked – Pano Sunroof, Cruise Control Added

One of Tata Motors’ greatest cash cow is Nexon sub 4m SUV. It has been one of India’s best-selling vehicles (irrespective of genre) and continues to be a heavy hitter in the sub 4m SUV space. To boost sales further, Tata has carefully formulated a new variant under the Pure+ persona.

We’re talking about the upcoming Pure+ PS, where PS stands for Panoramic Sunroof. It will be India’s most affordable vehicle to come with a panoramic sunroof upon launch, which is expected to happen soon. Ahead of a formal launch, interiors of Nexon Pure+ PS have been leaked, showing two major additions. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Nexon Pure+ PS Variant Interiors Leaked

Ahead of its formal launch, Vahan Warta has just posted leaked interior images of Tata Nexon Pure+ PS trim. Launch price of Pure+ PS is speculated to be slightly higher than Pure+ S, which starts from Rs 9.23 lakh (Ex-sh) for Turbo Petrol 6MT variant. Going by other Nexon trims, PS in the name will mean Panoramic Sunroof.

As of now, panoramic sunroof starts from Rs Creative+ PS trim, which is priced at Rs 11.32 lakh (Ex-sh). With the launch of Nexon Pure+ PS trim, Tata Motors will make panoramic sunroof accessible to masses by offering it with Pure+ persona, which is one above base. Currently, panoramic sunroof is one of the trendiest features to have in India, despite the use case.

Apart from panoramic sunroof, Nexon Pure+ PS trim will also get an additional feature, which is cruise control. This is confirmed with the leaked images where we can see toggles to set speed and resume cruise. It has to be noted that cruise control used to be reserved with Creative persona and above, which is now made available with Pure+ persona.

What to expect?

Other notable features offered as standard with Pure+ persona include a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, 4-inch MID screen in the instrument cluster, HD rear view camera, auto fold powered ORVMs, height adjustable driver’s seat, front armrest, rear AC vents and more.

With the upcoming Nexon Pure+ PS trim, Tata will provide auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers as well, similar to Pure+ S. Powering the Nexon+ PS may be similar engine and gearbox options as Pure+ S. These include Turbo Petrol 6MT, Turbo Petrol 6AMT, Turbo Diesel 6MT and CNG 6MT. There could be Turbo Diesel 6AMT in the mix too.

In the sub 4m SUV space, Tata Nexon is one of the sales champions, rivaling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO and others. Nexon is currently the only vehicle in India to get four fuel options – Petrol, Diesel, CNG and Electric.

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