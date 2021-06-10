Tata Nexon Records New Production Milestone Of 2 Lakh Units

Tata Nexon locks horns against other sub-compact SUV heavyweights such as Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Ford EcoSport to name a few

Tata Motors has rolled out 2,00,000th unit of its sub-compact SUV offering Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. This facility is jointly owned by the homegrown carmaker and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). Nexon is definitely one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the sub-4 metre category in India.

The sub-4 metre SUV category is surely the most competitive space in the Indian automobile industry with ten SUVs to be offered in this segment. Nexon is currently the third best-selling car in this category and its demand has been on a continuous rise in the last few months.

In November 2020, the carmaker rolled out the 1,50,000th unit of the subcompact UV. The next 50,000 units were produced in a little over the next six months due to an increase in demand.

In most months, the demand outgrew supply with a record 8,683 units dispatched to company dealerships across the country in March 2021. If not for the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which caused massive disruptions in production and sales operation, this monumental figure would have been achieved sooner.

Select Diesel Variants Discontinued

Nexon, ever since its debut has consistently featured in the top three best-selling sub-4 metre UV. The crossover also holds a unique distinction of being the first India-made car to be awarded a full five-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP.

Recently, Tata Motors axed a few diesel-powered variants from Nexon’s lineup. These included XE, XMA, XZ, and XZA+ (S). Bookings for these variants have been stopped and most likely discontinued. Low demand for these variants could be a reason for their discontinuation.

New Alloy Wheel Design

As of now, Tata Motors offers 20 variants of Nexon which include 12 variants powered by petrol and 8 variants powered by diesel. After a recent price hike a few weeks ago, Nexon is available at a starting price of Rs 7.19 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.95 lakh for the top-spec trim (both prices ex-showroom).

The company also introduced newly designed alloy wheels of Nexon. The older V-shaped diamond-cut dual-tone alloys have been replaced by a 5-spoke design.

Engine Specs

Powertrain options in Nexon comprise a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel unit. The former returns an output of 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter churns out 109 bhp and 269 Nm of torque. Both engine options can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT.