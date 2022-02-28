Tata Nexon Royale Blue Colour Launched – 4 New Variants, Features Added

Tata Motors recently launched the special Kaziranga Edition models of its SUV lineup including Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors has reached a monumental production figure of 3 million units (30 lakh) for its subcompact crossover Nexon. In order to mark this momentous occasion, the homegrown carmaker has announced the launch of a new top-spec model of the SUV. Called XS+ HS, this trim sits above the current range-topping XZ+(O) trim.

Apart from this, Tata Motors has launched 3 more variants. A total of 4 new variants have been added to the Nexon lineup. These now come with new features as well as a new colour option called Royale Blue.

Tata Nexon Royale Blue Colour

The names of the 4 new variants are – XZ+ (P), XZA+ (P), XZ+ (HS) and XZA+ (HS). These new variants will be offered in Dark avatar as well. It will come with petrol as well as diesel engine option. Prices start from Rs 10.87 lakh and go all the way to Rs 11.59 lakh for the petrol variants. Apart from the new colour, there are some additional creature comforts inside the cabin.

The Royale Blue shade is very similar to the Opel Blue scheme recently spotted in Altroz. Apart from a new colour scheme, this trim will also be laced with a few additional gizmos like an air purifier and ventilated front seats. Both these features were recently introduced by Tata Motors in the Kaziranga Edition of Nexon.

Tata Nexon Petrol INR – Price List Ex-showroom, Delhi) XZ+ (P) 11,58,900/- XZA+ (P) 12,23,900/- XZ+ (HS) 10,86,800/- XZA+ (HS) 11,51,800/- Note: All prices are for the starting range

Other than this, everything else has been carried forward from the previous top-end XZ+(O) trim. This means the new variant of Nexon will be packed with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, rain-sensing wipers, electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, rear AC vents and iRA connected car tech.

Safety features on offer include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. The new Nexon variants will be offered with the same interior and exterior styling as the current top trim.

Tata says, “The new Nexon XZ+ (P) / XZA+ (P) variants will be equipped with additional premium features such as Premium Benecke Kaliko Leatherette ventilated front seats, air purifier and auto dimming IRVM. Additionally, the new XZ+ (HS) / XZA+ (HS) variants will sport an air purifier to make the drives healthier for the occupants. These additional features will also be available in their respective #Dark editions.”

The new Nexon trims will be offered with two engine options- 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former cranks out 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 109 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both engine options come paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT.

Other Upcoming Launches

Currently, the standard range of Nexon is available in five trims namely XE, XM, XZ, XZ+, and XZ+(O) that are priced between Rs 7.39 lakh and Rs 12.86 lakh (both ex-showroom). Tata Motors is also planning to launch a DCT automatic option in Nexon soon. Apart from this, the company might be developing a more powerful version of the fully electric Nexon EV with a bigger battery pack and larger motor. Altroz Automatic has also been teased.