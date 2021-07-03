Tata Nexon Beats Rivals Sonet, EcoSport, Venue In June 2021 Small SUV Sales

Tata Nexon posted a staggering growth of 164% for the month, to register sales of over 8k in June 2021

The sub 4 meter SUV segment has been one of the fastest growing passenger car segment today. This segment includes the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. Automakers yet to make an entry into this volume generating segment are MG, Citroen, Skoda and Jeep, etc

Taking total sales of the best 7 sub-compact SUVs in India, figures stood at 43,072 units, a YoY increase of 192.31 percent over 14,735 units sold in June 20. MoM sales however, increased 76.35 percent from 24,399 units sold in May 21.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which was the 4th best-selling compact SUV in May 2021 with sales of 2,648 units excelled in terms of June 21 sales. The compact SUV scaled past the Nexon, Sonet and Venue to a No. 1 spot with sales of 12,833 units, up 182.54 percent over sales of 4,542 units sold in June 20. The Brezza currently commands a 29.79 percent share in its segment.

Next up was the Tata Nexon, of which 8,033 units sold in the past month, this was a 164.24 percent increase over sales of 3,040 units in June 2020 and 24.76 percent higher sales as against 6,439 units sold in May 21. The Tata Nexon EV has also entered markets in January 2020 and is India’s bestselling electric vehicle. The company noted sales of 650 units of Nexon in June 2021, marking its highest sales figure since its launch.

Kia India, that sells the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival, has reported sales 15,015 units in June 21 of which the Sonet contributed 5,963 units. This was however, a MoM decrease of 10.02 percent over 6,627 units sold in May 21. In May 2021, Kia India launched the updated Sonet and Seltos with the new Kia Sonet priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 13.25 lakh and the new Kia Seltos in a price range of Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh.

YoY sales of the Hyundai Venue increased by 17.83 percent to 4,865 units in June 21, up from 4,129 units sold in June 20. MoM sales were more or less flat with 052 percent increase as against 4,840 units sold in May 21. The Hyundai Venue has also recently undergone a revamp with new variants that include S (O) and SX (O) Executive. S (O) trim. Enhanced features and revised pricing are also a part of the update.

XUV300, EcoSport, Magnite

Mahindra XUV300 is also a strong contender in the sub 4 meter SUV segment. YoY sales increased 154.69 percent to 4,615 units in June 21, up from 1,812 units sold in June 20. MoM sales surged enormously by 1,738.65 percent as only 251 units had been sold in May 21. All through May 21, Mahindra had offered hefty discounts on the XUV300 sub-4 meter SUV with benefits up to Rs 44,000.

The Ford EcoSport was also on the list of best-selling sub 4 meter SUVs with 4,615 units sold, up 154.69 percent over 1,812 units sold in June 21. MoM sales improved 598.01 percent with just 503 units sold in May 21.

Nissan Magnite sales were at 3,252 units in June 21, a MoM increase of 171 percent over 1,200 units sold in May 21. The company has noted a boost in sales following the launch of all-new Magnite, along with announcement of several new initiatives. The Magnite is not only favoured among buyers in India but has also taken markets across Nepal by storm where the company received bookings to the extent of 760+ units within 30 days of launch in Feb 21.