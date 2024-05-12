Tata Nexon Smart and Fearless S Variants Discontinued – New Price List

With the launch of Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Motors has made some huge changes to the Nexon line-up

Earlier we covered Tata Motors’ new strategies where the company introduced new variants. Apart from adding new variants, Tata Motors has also discontinued some existing variants. Let’s take a look at the updated Nexon variant list and prices.

Tata Nexon Smart, Fearless S Variants Discontinued

Nexon is on offer with four distinct personas – Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. Top-spec Fearless persona used to get sub-trims like Fearless, Fearless S, and Fearless+ S. We would have liked a Fearless+ trim with all the bells and whistles, except for a sunroof. But that combination is not on sale.

Sticking with the topic, Tata has now discontinued the base Smart and Fearless S trim from Fearless persona. Instead of base Smart, we now have a new Smart(O) variant which is Rs 16k cheaper. Speaking about Fearless persona, it is now left with just two sub-trims – Fearless and Fearless+ S. Latter being the top-spec variant.

Unlike revisions in the base Smart persona, there are no price revisions with the changes in the trim levels of Fearless Persona. Fearless trim used to start from Rs. 12.6 lakh (ex-sh) for Petrol 6MT variant and Fearless+ S trim from Rs. 13.6 lakh (ex-sh) for Petrol 6MT variant and they continue to carry the same price tags.

The main takeaway with these developments is that buyers who wanted a sunroof in Tata Nexon’s Fearless persona now have to go all the way to Fearless+ S trim starting from Rs. 13.6 lakh (ex-sh). For reference, now discontinued Fearless S trim used to start from Rs. 13.1 lakh for Petrol 6MT variant.

Why the changes now?

With the recent launch of Mahindra XUV 3XO and Kia Sonet facelift launched earlier this year, the competition for Tata Nexon has intensified. Maruti Suzuki, despite not offering diesel engine options and falling in B-Segment tax benefits, has been garnering more volumes for itself. The popularity of Tata Punch has been reaching new heights and is the best seller in the segment.

Tata Motors is set to launch i-CNG version of Nexon soon and become India’s first car to offer four different fuel options at once (petrol, diesel, CNG and electric). Which is a huge feat for Tata Motors and Nexon. Ahead of that, the company is keeping competition in check with variant rejig exercises.

Nexon’s prices now start from Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-sh) for Smart (O) Petrol 5MT variant and go till Rs. 15.6 lakh (ex-sh) for Fearless+ S Diesel AMT variant. There has been no changes under the bonnet and both 1.2L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol (118 bhp, 170 Nm, 5MT, 6MT, 6AMT, 7DCA) and 1.5L 4-cyl Turbo Diesel engine (113 bhp, 260 Nm, 6MT, 6AMT) remain the same.

