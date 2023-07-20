Tata Nexon, Tiago, Tigor Price Hike July 2023 By Up Tp Rs 20,000

While Tiago and Nexon have become costlier, price protection is available to customers based on booking and delivery dates

In CY2023, Tata Motors had increased car prices across the range in February and May. Some models like Harrier and Safari have witnessed three price hikes in CY2023. Prices of Tata cars have been increased yet again, effective from July 17, 2023.

As per the statement issued by Tata Motors earlier this month, the latest price increase is due to the residual impact of the past input costs. On an average, the price increase for Tata cars in July 2023 is 0.6%. The price increase is applicable on select variants. Customers with bookings made up to July 16 and deliveries till July 31, 2023 will not be impacted by the latest price hike.

Nexon prices increased by up to Rs 20,000 – July 2023

Tata Nexon is currently the top selling sub-4m SUV in the country. It has strong safety credentials, with a 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests. Nexon prices have been increased by up to Rs 20,000 in July 2023. Base-spec XE variant has become costlier by Rs 20K. A price hike of Rs 5,000 is applicable on the XMA+(S) diesel variant.

For all other variants, prices have been increased by Rs 10,000. Prices of quite a few Nexon variants remain unchanged. Waiting period for Nexon is currently around 15 weeks.

Users buying Nexon can choose from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and the 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor. The former makes 120 PS and 170 Nm. The diesel unit churns out 115 PS and 260 Nm. Both engines have transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. Tata will soon launch the facelift version of Nexon, which is expected to get a comprehensive range of cosmetic and functional updates.

Tiago, Tigor prices hiked by up to Rs 4,000 – July 2023

Available in five variants, Tiago customers can choose from petrol and CNG versions. Tiago has been a bestselling Tata car, with cumulative sales recently crossing the 5-lakh mark. Prices have been increased for both Tiago and Tiago NRG variants. Tiago variants on offer are XE, XT (O), XT, XM, and XZ Plus. Variants that are not covered under the latest price hike include XE, XT (O) and XE CNG.

For all other variants, prices have been increased in the range of Rs 2k to Rs 4k. The same price hike is applicable on Tiago NRG as well. It is available in XT and XZ variants. With the price increase, Tiago range now starts at Rs 5.60 lakh. Tiago NRG new starting price is Rs 6.70 lakh. Waiting period for Tiago is currently around 4 weeks. Tata Tigor prices have been hiked by up to Rs 5,000 for July 2023.

Both Tiago and Tiago NRG share the same 1.2-litre petrol motor. It makes 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. In CNG mode, the numbers are reduced to 73.4 PS and 95 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.