Tata Nexon, Tigor Electric Sales Milestone – 50k Production Record

Tata Motors announces the rollout of its 50,000th EV; Milestone reached ahead of target

Industry forecasts point to a time when mass market electric cars will be commonplace in India. However, we are a long way away. While other southeast Asian countries could go straight from kei cars to electric cars, the journey here is yet to be defined. For now, Tata Motors leads with its growing product range.

Going forward, the manufacturer is focused on a three-phased architecture approach for EVs. Plans are afoot to launch 10 EVs in 5 years. Following the launch of Nexon EV and Tigor EV, Tata Tiago EV is the company’s newest electric car offering.

Tata Group EV ecosystem

And together, Tata’s EV range has helped reach the rollout of its 50,000th electric car. And this as per the manufacturer, has come ahead of its target. Tata’s electric cars are manufactured at its Ranjangaon, near Pune facility.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “As the pioneers of EVs in the country, the onus of ensuring successful adoption was on us. With a well calibrated product mix, strong consumer facing initiatives, we have been able to address barriers to EV adoption. We created an entire EV ecosystem with Tata Group companies to provide simple, cost effective solutions for our customers.”

“Celebrating 50,000th EVs in India is a strong testament to how our portfolio is resonating with people across the country. EVs are offering a practical solution to problems of rising fuel price and worsening pollution. Customers are now ready to welcome EVs and we are thrilled to witness the transition from early adopters to now EVs becoming a mainstream choice for Indian customers.”

This quickly evolving market has seen Tata improve its footprint. Having entered 80 new cities, its network presence spans over 165 cities. An increased presence, more customers choose an electric car as a mode of personal mobility.

High voltage Ziptron architecture

Tata has introduced features like Multi Mode Regen and Multi Drive Mode. Customers are being educated about best practices for driving EVs for optimal range. All Tata EVs are powered by its high voltage Ziptron architecture. A system that’s been driven and proven for over 450 million kms across diverse and challenging Indian terrains. Tata Motors offers software updates to existing EV customers for a renewed driving and ownership experience.

Given current trends, Tata Motors could very well be looking forward to manufacturing its next 50k cars much faster. Patterns now outline faster adoption of electric vehicles in India. The 50,000th car is a Nexon EV Max, the latest in the Nexon lineup with an increased drive range of 400 kms on a single charge. Nexon EV was first launched in January 2020.