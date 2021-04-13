Tata Nexon Updated Variant Reaches Showroom – ECON AC Mode Discontinued

Changes introduced with updated Nexon could be based on consumer feedback

As reported earlier, updated Nexon no longer has the physical buttons for the infotainment system. In its place, we can now see the ‘Nexon’ logo.2 Another key change in updated Nexon is that economy mode for the AC has been discontinued.

Latest images of updated Nexon reveal that ECON option is no longer available. ECON button was available earlier on the AC knob placed on the left.

ECON AC function

ECON AC mode is primarily meant to save fuel in mild weather conditions. Depending on the temperature, the compressor is turned off and outside air is used to cool the cabin. During ECON AC operation, the overall experience may not be as good as compared to normal AC. It is possible that ECON AC was among the less used features on Nexon. This may have prompted the company to discontinue it.

Features and specs remain same

Apart from the aforementioned changes, updated Nexon is the same as earlier. It is offered with a 1.2 litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5 litre turbo diesel unit. The petrol engine generates 120 ps of max power at 5500 rpm and 170 Nm of max torque at 1750-4000 rpm. The diesel motor churns out 110 ps at 4000 rpm and 260 Nm at 1500-2750 rpm.

Both engines are offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. Nexon offers multi drive modes of Eco, City and Sport. Users can choose the appropriate mode to save fuel or to get the max power and torque output.

Connected tech

In view of growing preference for connected car tech, Tata Motors has introduced iRA for Nexon. iRA offers a range of internet connected smart features such as live car tracking, geo-fencing, intruder alert, navigation and remote vehicle controls. iRA also provides driving analytics, which helps users understand their driving skills and behaviour.

Other key features include 7-inch floating dash-top touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 8-speaker audio system by Harman, electric sunroof with tilt function, leather wrapped steering wheel, USB charger, and fully automatic climate control.

Nexon offers a comprehensive range of safety features such as electric stability program, electric traction control, hill hold control, rollover mitigation, rain sensing wipers, cruise control, and tyre pressure monitoring system. One of Nexon’s greatest assets is its 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash test. With increased awareness about safety, there’s growing preference for cars that meet that criteria.