Tata Nexon Updated With New Alloys – Deliveries Start

Tata Nexon competes against other sub-4 metre UVs such as Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300 to name a few

Nexon is widely credited for reviving Tata Motors’ fate in Indian market. Ever since its launch in 2017, the subcompact UV has been a strong seller in a segment that is possibly the most hotly contested space in the Indian auto market currently. The SUV was given a makeover last year and has been raking in impressive sales volume ever since.

New Alloy Wheels

The homegrown manufacturer has silently made two minor yet crucial updates to the lineup of Nexon. The first of them being a new set of alloy wheels. The new units with the new alloy wheel design have started reaching dealerships. The new 5-spoke alloy wheel designs have replaced the older V-shaped alloy design which frankly looked unique, bolder and better.

The 5-spoke diamond-cut design looks very conventional and has probably been introduced to cut down some costs. They continue to be 16-inchers and are offered only in the higher-end trims of XZ Plus onwards. Mid-spec and lower-spec variants are offered with steel rims and complementary wheel caps.

The other change is the deletion of Tectonic Blue from the colour palette of Nexon. It is now available in five paint options namely- Pure Silver, Foliage Green, Calgary White, Flame Red and Daytona Grey.

Vernacular Voice Commands

There are no other updates to the lineup. Tata Motors has been constantly providing little updates to its lineup in order to stay relevant and compete against market rivals. Just recently, the carmaker deleted the physical buttons from the central dashboard of both Nexon and Altroz. Following this, the company, in association with Harman International and a Kolkata-based startup Mihup, introduced new Voice commands in Indian vernaculars.

Nexon- Trims, Specs & Features

Currently, Nexon is offered in four trims XE, XM, XZ, XZ+ and XZ+(O) which are spread across two engines and two gearbox options and multiple other factors. It is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol motor which kicks out 119 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Those wanting a diesel engine can opt for a 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner unit which pushes out 109 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT in both engines.

As far as features go, some of the highlighted creature comforts include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, cruise control and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Safety kit comprises dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and electronic stability program (ESP) as standard across the range.