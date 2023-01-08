Tata Nexon Variant Names Updated For 2023 – Old Vs New

Tata Nexon comes equipped with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L turbo diesel engine with MT and AT options with both

As seen in our top 10 cars list for December 2022, Tata Nexon is India’s highest-selling sub 4m SUV and highest-selling SUV of any kind as well. It is Tata Motors’ highest-selling vehicle by some margin. It offers stellar 5-star crash safety compliance and is one of the better-looking sub 4m SUVs.

If there is competition in most number of variants for one vehicle, Nexon would win it hands down. We are talking about 68 variants for ICE powered models alone in December 2022 and a whopping 77 variants in September 2022. Tata continuously varies and re-shuffles Nexon’s variant lineup to keep drawing more customers.

Tata Nexon Variants Renamed For 2023

Some of the most recent additions to Nexon’s lineup are Jet Edition and XM (+) S. There was an addition of Royale Blue colour in February 2022 along with four new variants as well. There have been some variants that have been dropped due to low demand in 2022. Some of these are XZ, XZA and more.

At the beginning of 2023, Tata renamed a few of its variants. For starters, XZ+ (HS) variant and XZA+ (HS) have been renamed and now are called XZ+ (S) and XZA+ (S) respectively. There are Lux variants based on XZ+ trim which were called XZ+ (L) and XZA+ (L). Now, they have been renamed to XZ+ Lux and XZA+ Lux.

This naming scheme is a little more logical in signifying Lux package that is offered on XZ+ trim. Lastly, we have XZ+ (P) and XZA+ (P) and these have been renamed to XZ+ Lux S and XZA+ Lux S. There are no changes with the features and creature comforts associated with these variants and only their names have been changed.

Specs & Features

All of the above-mentioned variants stay identical mechanically as well. Tata Nexon comes with a 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that generates around 120 bhp of power and 170 Nm of torque. The 1.5L turbo diesel engine makes around 110 bhp of power and 260 Nm of torque. Both engines are coupled to either a 6-speed manual transmission or an AMT.

Now that Camo Edition is not on offer anymore, Tata offers Nexon with Dark, Jet and Kaziranga Editions. Dark Edition is one of the most sought-after as it is offered with lower-priced variants as well. Tata Nexon directly rivals Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

Tata Nexon is feature loaded as well. It gets features like a sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic AC, semi-digital driver’s instrumentation and a lot more. Tata Motors is set to showcase a host of new tech and features at 2023 Auto Expo. Some of which can make it to Nexon in the future.