Tata Nexon Vs 2022 Maruti Brezza Vs Sonet, Venue, XUV300 – Specs

New Maruti Brezza is one of the pricier models in the sub-4 metre category of SUVs and crossovers

Maruti Suzuki has launched an all-new iteration of Brezza with the aim of reclaiming its throne in the subcompact SUV segment. When Brezza was first launched in 2016, it was the clear highest seller among all sub-4 metre compact SUVs. In fact, it was the top seller for 5 consecutive years.

However, things changed when new competition arrived, like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet made their respective debuts. Despite rising competition, Brezza remained a hot buy in the subcompact SUV space. With the launch of the new-gen model, Maruti Brezza is definitely going to register some strong sales volumes.

Tata Nexon Vs 2022 Maruti Brezza Vs Sonet, Venue, XUV300

Prices for the new-gen Brezza start at Rs 7.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 13.96 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The Indo-Japanese carmaker has managed to keep prices of the entry-level variants in check although prices of higher-spec variants have increased significantly over the outgoing model. Prices of the new Brezza have been compared against all its segment rivals.

Entry price point for Brezza is higher than most of its competitors including Nexon, Venue, Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renaut Kiger. Only Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Honda WR-V have more expensive entry-level variants than the new Brezza. In terms of petrol manual variant, Brezza is the second priciest of all at Rs 12.46 lakh after XUV300 which is priced at Rs 12.53 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

On the other hand, when we consider petrol automatic variants, Brezza is by far the priciest in this category of SUVs. The base petrol automatic variant of Brezza is available at Rs 10.96 lakh whereas the top-spec petrol automatic variant is priced at Rs 13.96 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

In fact, the top-spec ZXI+ dual-tone petrol automatic variant of new-gen Brezza is the second most expensive model in the sub-4 metre SUV space after the top-spec diesel automatic variant of XUV300. There is no diesel powertrain on offer with the new Maruti Brezza.

Maruti Brezza- Features on offer

For the additional premium, Maruti has added many creature comforts in the Brezza. Some of its key feature updates include a larger 9.0-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, rear AC vents, an electric sunroof, a Head-Up Display (HUD), an Arkamys audio system, wireless phone charger and Suzuki Connect in-car telematics.

Automatic variants of the new Maruti Brezza will also feature paddle shifters. Safety in the new-gen Brezza has also been enhanced thanks to the addition of up to six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, hill descent and hill hold assist.

Powertrain Specs

Powering the new Brezza is a 1.5-litre K15C naturally aspirated petrol engine that is good enough to churn out 102 bhp of power at 6000rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque at 4400rpm. The updated powertrain also comes with a mild-hybrid setup and an integrated starter generator that offers auto start/stop functionality. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.