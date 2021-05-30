Tata Petrol, Diesel Car Sales Breakup FY21 – Nexon, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

In FY21, Tata Motors has posted its highest ever sales in 8 years

An anti-diesel sentiment among buyers in the country along with the introduction of stricter emission standards has led to a spurt in demand for petrol models. The advent of the BS6 era saw Maruti Suzuki ditch its diesel engine lineup to go ahead with its petrol strategy along with hybrid and electric cars while this was not the case for Tata Motors. Tata continued to offer its diesel engine in select models and this has stood in good stead.

FY21 saw Tata Motors gain volumes in diesel models where Maruti Suzuki failed. Tata diesel models such as the Nexon, Altroz, Harrier and Safari helped the automaker to record significant sales growth.

Tata Motors PV sales count for FY21 stood at a total 2,22,025 units, a sales increase of 69 percent over 1,31,187 units sold in FY20. Of these total PV sales, 80 percent volumes came in from its petrol models while diesel and electric models contributed 18 percent and 2 percent respectively.

Nexon, Tiago and Altroz

Tata Motors three best-selling models were the Nexon, Tiago and Altroz each of which saw sales above the 60,000 unit mark. Its petrol car sales rose significantly to 1,77,144 units in FY21 up from 92,543 units sold in FY20.

Total electric vehicle sales, which had stood at 1,325 units in FY20 increased 218 percent to 4,216 units in FY21. Diesel variants also noted increased sales from 37,329 units in FY20 to 40,695 units in the past financial year.

Tata Nexon sales were the highest at 63,756 units in FY21. Of this, petrol sales accounted for 46,278 units and diesel sales stood at 13,673 units. However, the Nexon EV saw sales surge from 286 units in FY20 to 3,805 units in FY21.

Tata Tiago, offered exclusively as a petrol model, was the second best-selling model in the company lineup. Sales in FY21 stood at 60,711 units up from 49,365 units sold in FY20. The Tata Altroz, premium hatchback was launched in January 2020. Its sales during FY20 had stood at 8,458 units which increased to 60,379 units in FY21.

Future Plans

Of the company lineup, Tiago / Tigor are petrol only model. The Harrier and Safari are exclusively diesel offerings. Nexon and Tigor are offered with electric powertrain options as well. In the near future, Tata has plans to add CNG option to their cars like Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Nexon.

Tata will also launch a new micro UV, which was showcased as HBX at the 2020 Auto Expo. It will be launched later this year. In addition, they also have plans to offer electric Altroz and HBX in India.