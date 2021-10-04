Tata Punch 4 Variants, 7 Colours And 4 Pack Details Revealed – Official

Tata Motors claims that the soon to be launched Punch will be the safest micro-SUV in the country

Even as its exteriors and interiors have been revealed already on social media, there was still a lot to be learnt about this new SUV that is set to take on Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT in its segment. Today, Tata Motors has revealed all details regarding their upcoming mini SUV – Punch.

Tata Punch Design

Tata Punch is the second model to be based on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture after the Altroz hatchback. Exteriors are designed using the IMPACT 2.0 philosophy, which is seen on new Tata cars. To make the small car like an SUV, there are thick plastic claddings all around.

In the front is a gloss black grille with a split headlamp arrangement. At the rear are wrap-around tail lights with a tri-arrow LED signature. Top variants will sport a dual tone colour paint scheme while it will ride on contrasting black and silver diamond cut alloy wheels.

Tata Punch Variants And Packs

Tata Motors is moving away from their traditional variant naming strategy, which is usually XE, XM, XT and XZ. For Punch, they are now launching a new variant naming strategy. Punch variants are called – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Pure is base, Adventure is above that, Accomplished is above Adventure and top is Creative. Below is the detailed variant-wise features list on offer with Tata Punch.

Tata Punch Pure variant will only be offered with MT, while other variants will be offered with MT as well as AMT option. In addition to the variants, customers can also chose for packs – delivering additional features. Depending on the variant, you will get to chose the pack. Available packs are Rhythm, Dazzle and IRA. Below are the pack details on offer with Tata Punch.

Dimensions will stand at 3,840mm length, 1,822mm width and 1,635mm height with a wheelbase of 2,450mm. This means that the Punch will be bigger than the Maruti Ignis. Another feature on the new Punch will be its door opening feature that is at 90 degrees. This is also on offer on the Tata Altroz relating to better ingress and egress.

A total of 7 colours are on offer with Tata Punch. These are Orcus White, Atomic Orange, Daytona Grey, Meteor Bronze, Calypso Red, Tropical Mist and Tornado Blue. Below are the Tata Punch colour options.

More details

The interiors of the Punch borrows several features from Altroz. These include a similar dashboard design and a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7 inch display unit showing off current gear position, RPM, fuel level, trip meter and distance to empty. A 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Harman sound system will also be a part of its interior makeup.

It also comes with Tata’s new iRA connected features. Tata Punch will also sport a flat bottom steering wheel, square shaped AC vents and various drive modes along with cruise control and auto headlamp and wipers. Safety equipment will be via dual airbags, rear parking sensors and camera besides ABS and EBD.

A 1.2 liter petrol, 3 cylinder engine with Dynapro powers the new Tata Punch. This is the same engine that also powers the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz, generating 85 hp power and 113 Nm torque with options of a 5 speed manual gearbox and AMT. Launch is to take place in the coming days. Tata Punch price range expected to be in the Rs 5-8.5 lakh segment, ex-sh. Bookings have officially opened online, as well as at dealer showrooms for Rs 21k amount.