Tata Punch Base Variant Walkaround – Pure MT Interiors, Exteriors

Upon its launch, Tata Punch is expected to be offered at a starting price of Rs 5.0 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Punch made its debut recently which the company is claiming will be the cheapest SUV in the Indian market. Although prices of the UV have not been announced yet, which will be revealed at the time of its official launch, people seemed to have liked what they have seen.

Taking a departure from the standard nomenclature of variants lineup, Punch will be offered in four trims namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Pure is the base variant whereas Creative is the fully loaded trim. A video uploaded on YouTube by A2Y CarDrive / Pratik C gives a detailed walkaround of the base Pure variant of the upcoming crossover.

Tata Punch Base Variant – Exterior Details

As expected, the base variant of Punch is only equipped with basic features and misses out on a lot of creature comforts offered on the top-end trims. To start with its exterior, the Pure trim rides on 15-inch black steel rims wrapped around by 185/70 tyres without any wheel covers. It gets black ORVMs with Matte finish but does feature integrated turn indicators on them.

The front grille and lighting setup are the same throughout the lineup although the base model misses out on LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs offered on the top-spec trim. Hence it has to make do with reflector halogen headlamps. The lower bumper also doesn’t feature fog lamps.

The chrome strip underlining the Humanity line grille has also been left out. Apart from these, the crossover also gets black body claddings along door sills and wheel arches as standard across the lineup.

Tata Punch Pure MT – Interior & Features

The cabin of the base trim of Punch looks very basic and bare-bones even though it does get essential features such as a manual air conditioner, tilt-adjustable steering wheel and dual-tone dashboard. It misses out on quite a few niceties such as auto climate control, steering-mounted controls, an infotainment display and much more. It gets a simple analogue instrument console with a digital information display in the middle.

Back seat of the base model doesn’t get an armrest, adjustable headrest and even power windows. Adjustable headrests and power windows are available for front-seat occupants. There is no provision for a light in the boot or glovebox. However, Tata Motors is offering safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, Isofix mounts and brake sway control as standard across the lineup.

Engine Specs

Base model of the micro UV is powered by the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor that kicks out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. It is only offered with a 5-speed manual in the base Pure trim. Higher variants also offer the option of a 5-speed AMT.