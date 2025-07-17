Tata Punch Becomes India’s Fastest-Selling SUV – Crosses 6 Lakh Sales in Under 4 Years

.

Tata Motors has achieved a major milestone with the Punch, as the compact SUV has crossed the 6 lakh sales mark in less than four years since its launch in October 2021. This achievement not only sets a new record in the SUV category but also highlights Punch’s position as a game-changer in India’s passenger vehicle market.

India’s First Car – For Many

The Punch, which pioneered the sub-compact SUV segment, has found widespread appeal across diverse demographics and geographies — from metro cities to rural towns. Nearly 70% of Punch ICE customers are first-time car buyers, and 25% of Punch EV owners are women, indicating the vehicle’s inclusive design and usability. Ownership is evenly split with 24% from Tier 1 cities, 42% from Tier 2, and 34% from Tier 3 towns.

With its robust design, 5-star safety rating (GNCAP and BNCAP), and availability in petrol, CNG, and EV variants, the Punch has become Tata’s top-selling nameplate. It was India’s highest-selling car in CY2024 and currently holds a commanding 38% market share in the sub-compact SUV segment. Punch also contributes 36% to Tata Motors’ overall PV sales and has recorded 15% YoY growth.

Strong Rural & Urban Penetration

Speaking about the Punch, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Punch embodies the spirit of a new India — bold, self- assured, and ready to forge its own path. Crossing the 6 lakh milestone is more than a production achievement; it’s a reflection of the immense trust that over 6 lakh Indians have placed in a vehicle that represents confidence, presence, and a fresh start to their journeys. It’s especially heartening to see how Punch has become the natural first choice for so many first-time car buyers. Punch is not just a car — it’s a breakthrough brand that has sparked a cultural shift and redefined what India expects from the first car in their family.

Celebrating the Milestone with “India Ki SUV” Campaign

With the launch of the ‘India Ki SUV’ campaign, we celebrate this extraordinary journey and the customers who made it possible. This is more than a celebration of numbers — it’s a tribute to a product that made SUV attitude accessible to all, without ever compromising on substance.”

From young professionals to growing families, the Punch has truly redefined what the first car in an Indian household can offer. With this record-setting feat, Tata Motors continues to build on Punch’s legacy — a bold, accessible, and safe SUV made for every Indian.