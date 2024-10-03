Tata Punch Camo Edition Is Back With Updated Features – Launch Soon

With the launch of Tata Punch Camo Edition, the company might get a boost in sales around festive season and regain lost market share

If there is one car manufacturer in India that has aced special edition versions, it has to be Tata Motors. The company has offered many special editions like Gold Edition, Kaziranga Edition, Jet Edition, Dark Edition and Red Dark Edition. One such special edition is Camo Edition which is making a comeback with Tata Punch. Let’s take a look.

Tata Punch Camo Edition

One of the popular special editions from Tata Motors cars was Camo Edition. This special edition was offered with vehicles like Harrier and Punch. It was discontinued after some time. Fast forwarding to October 2024, Tata Motors is bringing the Camo Edition back.

Tata is offering Camo Edition with the just-updated Punch and might include other vehicles in the future, depending on market reception. We’re talking about vehicles like Punch EV, Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari and even Curvv and Curvv EV.

Exact launch timeline for Tata Punch Camo Edition is not known yet. However, we expect it to launch sooner rather than later. Around the festive season, Punch Camo Edition might give the company an edge over rivals to boost sales. We say this because Tata Punch currently doesn’t get any special edition versions, unlike some of its bigger siblings.

Tata Motors is likely to offer Tata Punch Camo Edition right from Adventure trim and above, including Accomplished and top-spec Creative. But there might be changes in trim levels (or Persona) with availability of Camo Edition based on the just-updated Punch SUV.

New design elements

Punch Camo was discontinued earlier this year and is soon to make a comeback. Like before, It will get a Foliage Green exterior colour option that looks unique in its segment. Complementing this colour will be a choice between Black or White roof options. Punch Camo will get 16-inch alloy wheels finished in Gloss Black.

Camo badges on front quarter panels (fenders) are notable too. On the inside, Punch Camo Edition gets an all-black theme with contrasting green elements on the inside to spruce things up. It will also Camo printed seat upholstery, which is a nice touch. Tata could price Punch Camo at Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 on the variants they are based.

All the new features seen on updated Tata Punch will also be offered with soon-to-launch Punch Camo Edition. Depending on trim level (Persona), the added features include a front centre armrest with rear AC vents for added comfort along with a larger 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger and sunroof among others.

Powertrains will remain the same with Tata Punch Camo Edition. A 1.2L Revotron petrol engine offering 84 bhp of peak power and 113 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Source