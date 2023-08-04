Tata Punch CNG Launch Today – Along With Updated Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG

As opposed to conventional single-cylinder CNG kits, Tata’s dual cylinder CNG offers significantly more usable boot space

For a long time, Maruti Suzuki has had total dominance in the CNG car industry. Even today, Maruti Suzuki has the biggest CNG car portfolio in India and holds the title of highest CNG vehicle seller in the Asian subcontinent. Over the last few years, Hyundai and Tata Motors have increased their focus in the CNG car industry and have slowly been increasing their sales.

Tata Motors took a unique approach with their CNG PVs by implementing dual cylinder technology. This ensures a less awkward and far more usable luggage-carrying capacity than single-cylinder CNG vehicles. This was first launched with Altroz CNG and today, Tata Motors will launch it with Punch, Tiago and Tigor. Below is the official teaser, confirming the launch that will take place later today.

More boot space than single-cylinder CNG implementation

In all fairness, Maruti Suzuki has dual cylinder CNG implementation too. But the company doesn’t offer it with its extensive CNG PV portfolio. Instead, the company offers a dual cylinder CNG kit with its Super Carry commercial vehicle. Maybe we will see Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles with two smaller cylinders in the future.

As of now, Tata Altroz i-CNG is the only PV in the country with this innovative CNG implementation. Tata Punch i-CNG with the same kit has reached dealerships along with updated Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG. Currently, both Tiago i-CNG and Tigor i-CNG get just one large tank that almost takes up more than half the boot space. Boot space is practically unusable. Dual cylinder CNG tech will solve this problem and poses a much appealing and tidier CNG implementation. Both smaller tanks will get tucked beneath a plastic covering.

Tata Dual Cylinder CNG Tech on Tiago and Tigor – What to expect?

Tata will optimize rear suspension to hold additional weight. Also, there will be a separate ECU to ensure efficient burning of CNG gas. There will be a switch to switch between petrol and CNG. A fire hydrant is mandatory and the company will offer it in the cabin as well. Right now, Tata CNG cars can start the engine on CNG fuel too, which is unique.

This dual cylinder CNG kit will get the same 1.2L 3-cylinder NA petrol engine. Same power and torque output as outgoing CNG powertrain will continue as is. Because change in CNG storage method will not affect engine parameters. So, 72 bhp and 102 Nm with CNG and 87 bhp and 115 Nm with petrol are highly likely figures. Gearbox will be a 5-speed manual unit. With Altroz i-CNG with dual cylinder tech, Tata Motors is charging Rs. 1,03,000 (ex-sh) extra over petrol-only variants. Expect a similar price hike for Punch CNG with respect to its petrol powered variant.