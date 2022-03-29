Tata Punch Creative Single Tone Colours Launch Soon – New Prices

With average sales of about 10k units a month, Punch has become the 2nd best selling Tata car in India

Launched last year in October, Punch has emerged as another bestseller for Tata Motors. To celebrate its success and expand its reach, Tata Motors launched the new Kaziranga Edition. The special edition SUV has been put up for auction, which is meant exclusively for fans. The auction is part of Tata IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

The highest bidder not only takes home the special Kaziranga edition Punch, but also gets access to unique IPL experiences. Proceeds from the auction will be used for conservation efforts at Kaziranga National Park.

Tata Punch Creative Single Tone Colours

Tata Punch is offered in a choice of Pure, ADV, Accomplish, Creative and Kaziranga variants. Pure being the base variant and Kaziranga being top variant. Before the launch of Kaziranga, it was the Creative Punch, which was the top variant.

Until now, Tata Punch Creative was only offered in a choice of dual tone colour options. But with demand on the rise, Tata Motors will soon launch single tone colour options for the Punch Creative trim. Dealers have already been notified about the update. Hat tip to folks at Motor Arena, for sharing the exclusive update.

Single tone colour options on offer with Punch Creative are Meteor Bronze, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey and Orcus White. Colour options not on offer are Grassland Beige, Tornado Blue and Calypso Red. Compared to dual tone colours, price of single tone Punch Creative is likely to be lesser.

On the inside, Tata Punch has 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, premium upholstery with tri-arrow design, automatic climate control, auto fold ORVMs, push start/stop button, cooled glove box and over 25 utility spaces.

Some key highlights include sporty headlamps with sleek DRLs on top, prominent front bumper, squared wheel arches, thick body cladding, chiselled side panels, thick door moulding, blacked-out ORVMs, pillars and roof, and bold LED tail lamps.

Tata Punch Safety Features

Safety features include auto headlamps, reverse parking camera, dual airbags, brake sway control, ABS with EBD and front fog lamps with cornering function. Top-spec variants of Punch are equipped with the iRA connectivity platform.

Punch has been ranked as one of the safest cars in the country. In Global NCAP crash tests, Punch had scored 5-star in adult safety and 4-star in child safety. Overall points scored was 40.89 out of 49, placing it above Nexon, Altroz and XUV300.