Tata Punch Detailed In New Photos – Side And Rear Profile Revealed

Altroz hatchback was the first Tata car to be based on the ALFA platform – Punch will be the second

Tata Motors had showcased this small SUV called the HBX concept at 2020 Auto Expo. The name of the production model has now been revealed and this 5 seater SUV is to be called Tata Punch. Launch of this new Tata car, is just around the corner. Ahead of that, Tata has officially revealed new photos of the Punch.

New vehicles from Tata Motors are being positioned on two platforms. Larger SUV such as Harrier and Safari receive OMEGARC architecture, derived from Land Rover D8 platform while smaller models are positioned on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform. Tata Altroz was the first model to be based on this ALFA platform while Punch is the second.

Tata Punch Exteriors

Tata Punch, a 5 seater micro SUV, will be in a sub 4 meter category. It will continue to sport much of its exterior silhouette as was seen on the HBX concept but true to its SUV stance will gain the company’s Impact Design 2.0 philosophy that made its debut with the Harrier.

It will sport a large front bumper, split headlamp cluster, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, a large front grille and squared wheel arches. The new Punch will ride on 16 inch alloy wheels and will sport a dual tone colour scheme to help create a floating roof design. A raked windshield in front, black cladding on its sides along with a sculpted tail gate will also be among its exterior features.

Interiors of Tata Punch SUV have not been detailed as on date but are set to follow those seen on the concept. Several teasers, models on test and spy pics and videos draw our attention to its cabin arrangement. Tata Punch could get an all black finished cabin with comfortable seating, a semi digital instrument cluster and a multi-function steering wheel with steering mounted controls.

It will also sport HVAC controls, a height adjustable driver’s seat and a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Tata iRA connected car features, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, Tata Punch will get dual front airbags, rear parking camera, ABS and EBD.

Tata Punch Engine Borrowed from Altroz

Tata Punch will share its engine lineup with other Tata cars. It is likely to come with the 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual and AMT. Other option that could be on offer is the turbo variant of the same engine.

Once launched later this year, the Tata Punch will mark its entry into a new micro SUV segment. It will take on the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and even the Maruti S-Presso. It is expected to be priced in a range of Rs 5-8.5 lakhs, ex-sh.