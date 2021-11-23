Tata Punch Diesel Spied At Fuel Pump – Launch Likely In 2022

Apart from diesel and turbo petrol engine options, Tata will also launch a fully electric version of Punch at a later stage

Tata Motors was able to garner attention with its latest offering in the form of Punch. The micro UV sits at the bottom of its SUV lineup and has been appreciated for its compact dimensions and off-road ability despite being an FWD car. The UV, however, misses out on a diesel or turbo petrol powertrain which offers some oomph under the hood.

This might change as Tata could be planning to develop a diesel-powered Punch in the near future. An undisguised test mule of Punch has been spotted at a fuel refilling station in Pune which was filling up diesel. This suggests that the homegrown automaker is testing a diesel powertrain in the small SUV.

Currently, Punch is only offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that puts out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. While this engine is very frugal and more than sufficient for daily commutes, it lacks mid and top-range grunt which offer some enthusiastic performance. Hence, a high torquey oil burner might solve this issue.

Tata Punch Diesel Spied

In all likelihood, Punch will borrow the 1.5-litre diesel unit from Altroz since both cars are underpinned by the same Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture. Hence, it makes more sense to source this motor rather than the discontinued 1.05-lire diesel motor previously offered in Tiago.

The 1.5-litre oil burner kicks out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque while it is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The same power plant is also offered in Nexon where it is paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an AMT.

In fact, Tata Motors is also planning to introduce a turbo 1.2-litre Revotorq petrol motor. This motor churns out 109 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque and is linked exclusively with a 5-speed gearbox in Altroz iTurbo.

Punch – Powertrain Options & Feature

Tata Motors offers Punch in four trims namely Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative which are priced between Rs 5.49 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen system enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, cruise control, automatic headlights and wipers.

The company also offers the micro UV with iRA connected car tech as an optional accessory package. In terms of safety, it gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera. Punch competes against other micro UVs such as Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Ignis as well as subcompact SUVs such as Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

