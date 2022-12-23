Tata Punch Electric Launch In 2023 – Price Lower Than Nexon EV

With new rivals emerging in entry-level EV segment, Tata Motors is bolstering its portfolio with products like Punch electric

After successful debut of Tiago EV earlier this year in September, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch electric version of its popular Punch micro-SUV. The agenda is pretty clear, as Tata Motors will be looking to retain its dominance in EV space. As of now, Nexon EV along with Tigor EV command market share of more than 80%.

After Punch electric is launched in 2023, Tata Motors will have a total of 4 EVs in its portfolio. Each of these cater to a different segment, which is an advantageous factor in view of emerging rivals and options available to consumers.

Tata Punch EV variants

Punch EV will be slotted between Tigor EV and Nexon EV Prime. Its range, specs and features will be determined accordingly. Just like other electric cars from Tata, Punch EV will continue to utilize the trusted Ziptron powertrain.

Punch EV will be getting two battery pack options, medium range and long range. For medium range Punch EV, power output and range could be similar to that of Tigor EV. The latter is equipped with a 26-kWh battery pack, mated to a 75 PS electric motor. Torque output is 170 Nm.

Long range Punch EV will closely match the specs of Nexon EV Prime. For reference, Nexon EV Prime has a 30.2 kWh battery pack that sends power to a 129 PS electric motor. Torque output is at 245 Nm. Hardware configuration will be similar such as adjustable regenerative braking and IP67-rated water and dust proof battery pack.

Punch EV will be the first electric car to be based on Tata’s ALFA platform. The first car to utilize ALFA was Altroz. ALFA has been designed as a versatile platform, with capabilities to support multiple body styles and powertrains including electric powertrain. As such, users can expect better driving dynamics with Punch EV in comparison to other Tata EVs.

Punch EV features, specs

Exteriors of Punch EV will be updated to match the signature styling seen with other Tata electric cars. Some exclusive colour options could be introduced. Interiors will have a lighter colour theme with signature blue highlights on the AC vents and blue stitching on the seats.

Top-spec variants are likely to get leatherette upholstery. Other key features expected are automatic climate control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push button start/stop, cruise control, electric ORVM with auto fold and full digital instrument console.

A range of connectivity features will be available such as car location tracking, remote geo fencing, real time charging status, remote vehicle health diagnostics and charging station locator. Safety kit will include features like dual airbags ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, camera-based reverse park assist with dynamic guideways and follow-me-home headlamps.