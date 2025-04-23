Tata Punch EV ACFC Variants Discontinued – Details

Tata Motors, India’s leading electric car manufacturer, has been suffering from a major market share loss YoY. To tackle this, Tata Motors is streamlining their electric vehicle portfolio to customer clarity during their purchase journey. In that regard, Tata has just discontinued all the ACFC variants with Punch EV. Let’s take a closer look.

Punch EV ACFC Variants Discontinued

If there is one car manufacturer in India that can win an award for the highest number of variants with a particular model, it has to be Tata Motors. The company believed in offering as many choices as possible so that there is a variant for everyone. However, that creates confusion among buyers during their purchase journey.

Based on a detailed review of market response, Tata Motors has taken a strategic decision to discontinue all the ACFC variants of Punch EV. This is aimed to increase customer clarity during the purchase, allowing customers to make quicker and more informed choices. This will also simplify the grade walk, as per a notification put out by Tata Motors to its dealer partners.

There were 6 ACFC (AC Fast Charging) variants with Punch EV – Adventure LR ACFC, Adventure S LR ACFC, Empowered LR ACFC, Empowered S LR ACFC, Empowered+ LR ACFC and Empowered+ S LR ACFC. All six of these variants which were offered with a 7.2 kW fast charger will be discontinued.

What about existing stock?

The company used to charge around Rs 50,000 for this 7.2 kW fast charger with Punch EV when compared to non ACFC variant of the same trim level. For Long Range versions, this 7.2 kW AC fast charger cuts down charging time to just 5 hours (10%-100% SOC). Non ACFC versions will take 13.5 hours for the same.

Based on the market research, Tata has bid adieu to these ACFC variants. However, the existing inventory of ACFC variants with dealerships continues to be on sale until stocks last. Prices of Tata Punch EV non ACFC variants are likely to remain the same, as they are unaffected by this update.

Punch EV is powered by a 25 kWh battery in MR version with up to 265 km range and a 35 kWh battery in LR version with up to 365 km range. MR version has less performance as it packs 80 bhp and 114 Nm, while LR version offers 120 bhp and 190 Nm. The latter can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds.