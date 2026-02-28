Tata Punch EV Facelift First Drive Review – 2 Steps Ahead, 1 Step Back

Tata Motors is not exactly known to come up with facelifts or updates to a model too early in the product cycle. If we take Nexon ICE and Nexon EV, they took around 3 years between updates and if we take Punch ICE, it took around 5 years to get a meaningful facelift. Interestingly, Tata Motors has given Punch EV a facelift in just around 2 years.

Where facelifts go, 2026 Tata Punch EV Facelift is not very comprehensive to set a completely new identity. However, Tata has given a thorough update to Punch EV’s powertrain, while bringing the Ex-sh prices down. There are BaaS prices too, which is a first for any Tata EV. We drove the Punch EV facelift in Cochin and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Tata Punch EV Facelift First Drive Review – Price, Warranty

When it was first introduced in 2024, Tata Punch EV had been an impressive product in terms of the performance, design, equipment and overall packaging. With 2026 Punch EV Facelift, Tata Motors has not fiddled much with its core ethos, but has streamlined the powertrain to pack and offer more than it did before. All this, while costing less, which is a big plus in our books. More for less is always a good formula.

Starting with the prices, Punch EV Facelift brings BaaS pricing model for the first time, which transforms the overall value proposition of this vehicle. BaaS prices start from Rs 6.49 lakh only and you have to pay Rs 2.6 per km. This headline price is for the base Smart 30 kWh variant only and the company is taking 60 km per day as minimum. So, Rs 4,680 in battery rental per month is fixed, which is downright laudable.

Even without BaaS model, full battery ownership model has witnessed price reductions too. At the top end, Empowered Plus S LR used to cost Rs 3.3 kW used to cost Rs 13.94 lakh (Ex-sh), which is now reduced to Rs 12.95 lakh (Ex-sh), with introductory offer. At the lower end, prices have gone down from Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh) to Rs 9.69 lakh (Ex-sh). The trim hierarchy includes Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered +S.

Another notable element we have to put up ahead of everything is warranty. Tata Punch EV Facelift now comes with lifetime battery warranty for unlimited km, which is a big relief for EV buyers at this price point. This warranty is only offered with the larger 40 kWh battery packs only and not with 30 kWh battery variants.

Design Changes

Colour options include Fearless Yellow, Bengal Rouge, Caramel, Empowered Oxide, Pure Grey, Supernova Copper and Pristine White. In India, Pristine White will probably be the safest and widely chosen option, but Fearless Yellow is the launch colour and Bengal Rouge stood out the most, in our opinion.

Design changes at the front are rather subtle. We now get a fuller front bumper as the Black elements below charging port are now gone. Cuts and creases around headlight unit are now smoother for a more sophisticated look. There used to be an LED light bar connecting both DRLs, which is not removed. At the sides, we can see identical design between Facelift and pre-Facelift models.

There are more prominent changes at the rear, though. We now get connected LED tail lights, shared with ICE Punch Facelift. We can also see a new tailgate, a new spoiler, new reflectors and a revised bumper with a larger faux skid plate. Wheels are still the same design. They continue to be 16-inchers with 195-section tyres. Rear disc brakes are now gone, which were on offer with pre-Facelift Punch EV LR variants.

One design element that bugged us a little, is the new Grey coloured body cladding that Tata is using with Punch EV facelift, instead of Black. OEMs usually offer Black plastics to reduce visual bulk and increase sportiness quotient as human brain kind of negates those Black elements. With Grey plastics, Tata is negating that negating effect and it is an interesting choice which some of you might come to love.

Interiors, Features and Space

The same Grey colour can be seen on interior plastics, which might not be a bad idea. A lighter shade makes the cabin look more airy, but some of the sportiness factor and overall contrast Black plastics bring to the table, are now gone. Another change with Punch EV facelift is the removal of rear AC vents. Tata Motors has come up with new power window switches, which debuted with Punch EV facelift. They are sleeker and house ORVM controls as well.

Other than that, there are no real changes when compared to its predecessor. Where features are concerned, 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift offers 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging pad, auto climate control, ventilated front seats, electronic parking brake, auto headlights and wipers, LED headlights, cornering fog lights, keyless entry with push-button start, 10.25-inch instrument cluster with full-screen navigation, 360-degree camera, blindspot assist, 6 airbags and more. Ambient lighting is gone, though.

Space is still the same as its predecessor, which is not a bad thing. Punch EV was known to offer decent room on the inside, which continues to be the case. Front and rear armrest, adjustable headrests, ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a single-pane sunroof, thoughtful cup holders, generous door pockets are notable. Boot space is the same at 366L and frunk space is around 14L.

Powertrain and Performance

There is a big powertrain spec bump with 2026 Punch EV facelift. The company is now using prismatic cells which has allowed them to pack more capacity within the same space. So, MR variants have gone up from 25 kWh to 30 kWh, while LR variants have gone up from 35 kWh to 45 kWh. Range has gone up as a result, from 421 km to 468 km on a single charge and C75 range is 355 km (with LR variant).

There’s a 6-in-one drive unit with the Punch EV Facelift that combines the motor, DC-to-DC converter and inverter, among others. This increases efficiency and optimisation. Motor’s peak performance is now at 127 bhp with LR variants, up from 121 bhp and 86 bhp up from 80 bhp with MR variants. The company has shaved off 0.5 seconds from its quoted 0-100 km/h sprint too, at under 9 seconds, from 9.5 seconds.

Charging is another area where Punch EV facelift is packing improvements. Peak DC charging is now possible at 65W, which will take battery SOC from 20% to 80% in just 26 minutes. Tata even claims that 65W DC charging can add 135 km of range in just 15 minutes of charge. This could potentially reduce range anxiety with improving Indian charging infra. Real world range depends on the driving style and terrain elevation, which is subjective to change.

Drive and Dynamics

Where drive and dynamics are concerned, 2026 Punch EV feels slightly different from its predecessor. For starters, the ground clearance is the same at 195 mm, which ensured that we didn’t scrape the belly anywhere. Increased battery capacity means increased weight and the suspension is tuned accordingly. One has to drive both vehicles back-to-back to really pin point differences in drive and dynamics.

On first impressions, Punch EV facelift felt a tad stiffer than before, while bump absorption remains comparable. This high-riding tall-boy EV handles quite well for its genre, thanks to the heavy battery pack at the floor, bringing the centre of gravity down, where you need it to be. It ain’t no sportscar yet and has noticeable dead centre in the steering and its understeering character. Cabin remains silent and even tyre noises are well contained.

Should you buy one?

Tata Motors maintains that braking distance is still the same, despite rear disc brakes are now gone. But the braking feel and bite from these drum brakes when compared to earlier disc brakes, is a downgrade in our books. Aesthetically too, disc brakes make much better case. Another downgrade is the removal of its rear AC vents, which buyers are going to notice. The national media drive was in hot and humid Cochin and the lack of rear AC vents haunted us.

Also, Punch EV Facelift could have introduced ADAS too, but is sadly not the case. With BaaS prices, larger battery, more range for less price, more performance and lifetime battery warranty, 2026 Punch EV Facelift is at least two steps ahead in our books, when compared to its predecessor. However, it is a clear step back as the company has removed crucial elements like rear AC vents and rear disc brakes.

Despite that, Punch EV Facelift makes a strong case for itself with an unmatched VFM quotient. So, if you’re in the market to buy an urban electric car, 2026 Tata Punch EV has to be at the top of your shortlist.













