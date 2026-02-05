Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch Date February 20th – What To Expect?

Tata Motors has been on a roll in the recent past as the brand just launched its highly anticipated Sierra SUV. After that, we saw the launch of Punch facelift, which was quite a surprise as Tata now offers a Turbo Petrol engine in this small SUV. Now that Punch ICE facelift has been launched, the company’s gaze is now on Punch EV facelift.

The company has now revealed a launch date for Punch EV facelift which is expected to be better equipped than current model. Considering Punch EV was already a well-equipped model and some of its features trickled down on Punch ICE facelift, it would be interesting to see what Tata will give to set it apart. Let’s check out the possibilities.

Tata Punch EV Facelift Launch Date

Now that Punch ICE facelift has been launched, Tata Motors is all set to launch Punch EV facelift on February 20th, 2026. Considering the amount of changes and updates, there might be a revision in pricing. Currently, Punch EV range starts from Rs 9.99 lakh for base Smart MR trim with 25 kWh battery pack.

Going up the trim hierarchy, Punch EV can be had in Empowered+ S LR ACFC with a larger 35 kWh battery pack and a faster 7.2 kW AC charger priced at Rs 14.44 lakh (Ex-sh). This top-spec trim already comes with a host of features and creature comforts and some of this have trickled down to Punch ICE facelift.

What to expect?

Where design is concerned, Tata Motors might offer a slight redesign to Punch EV facelift. We can expect a slightly redesigned fascia, closed-off grille, connected LED DRLs and a new set of alloy wheels along with revised front and rear bumpers. All-four disc brakes will continue with LR versions along with most other attributes.

Interiors is where Tata Punch EV facelift could get more than it currently does. We’re talking about a larger 12.3-inch free-standing infotainment screen, may be a panoramic sunroof and a more premium Harman Kardon music system with a subwoofer this time around.?? This is a good time for Tata to consider including Level-2 ADAS with Punch EV, like Nexon.

Considering Punch ICE facelift got a major boost in its performance, we can expect Tata to do something in terms of Punch EV facelift’s powertrains. One can expect a larger battery pack with Punch EV facelift. When Curvv EV was launched, Tata gave Nexon an option of larger 45 kWh battery pack, replacing its 40.5 kWh pack.

Similarly, Punch EV facelift might come with this 40.5 kWh pack which currently tops out at 35 kWh. This may boost the claimed range slightly, close to 500 km, up from current ARAI figure of 421 km with 35 kWh battery pack. More details will be revealed in the coming days.